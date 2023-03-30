Friday is National Take Down Tobacco Day. The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition is providing resources to local schools to get students and educators involved.
Take Down Tobacco “is the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ signature platform for empowering young people to fight Big Tobacco. Alongside a movement of elected leaders, parents, teachers, healthcare providers and advocates, we ensure young people have a seat at the table as we work together toward a tobacco-free generation,” according to the Take Down Tobacco organization.
One emphasis of the local effort is on vape products.
“We’re educating youths not to buy in on flavored vapes,” said Cindy Wilhoit, an anti-drug coalition staff member.
More than 2.5 million youths in the U.S. use electronic cigarettes and 85% of them use flavored products, according to Take Down Tobacco.
The Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition has provided schools “with resources to educate youth and teens,” Wilhoit said.
Coalition members have coordinated with school resource officers and teachers to help get the message across to students.
“We just try to give them the resources to help them understand about the dangers of them using nicotine products,” Wilhoit said.
Presentations will be given at city and county schools in Greene County.
March 31 is Take Down Tobacco’s “Day of Action.”
“Youth advocates across the country come together to call Big Tobacco’s bluff and expose them for who they really are: jokers who gamble with people’s lives,” according to the organization.