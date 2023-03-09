Mayor Kevin Morrison Speaks To Recovery Court Participants

Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, standing at right, offered words of encouragement Thursday to participants in Greene County Recovery Court in advance of Friday’s “Day of Hope” proclaimed in Greene County and across Tennessee. General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., who presides over Greene County Recovery Court, is on the bench.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Greene County Recovery Court


