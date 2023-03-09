Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, standing at right, offered words of encouragement Thursday to participants in Greene County Recovery Court in advance of Friday’s “Day of Hope” proclaimed in Greene County and across Tennessee. General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., who presides over Greene County Recovery Court, is on the bench.
Photo Special To The Sun/Greene County Recovery Court
Friday is a “Day of Hope” in Greene County and across Tennessee.
Friday, March 10, is being celebrated as Tennessee’s Day of Hope.
“For so many people, the hope of a better tomorrow is a source of strength and motivation to continue the work to overcome the hurdles in their lives or support the needs of a loved one, friend, or neighbor,” according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services.
“For this third annual Day of Hope, we aim to inspire a collective sense of statewide hopefulness in the face of our state’s significant challenges in the fields of addiction and mental illness,” a TDMHSAS news release states.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison Thursday addressed Greene County Recovery Court participants in recognition of the Day of Hope.
Morrison and the Greene County Commission also issued a proclamation proclaiming Friday as a “Day of Hope.”
The proclamation states that Greene County “is and has been experiencing unprecedented and increasing levels of transient homelessness, fewer options for mental and behavioral healthcare treatment, and rising deaths from drug overdose and suicide.”
Greene County, East Tennessee and the State of Tennessee “is at the epicenter of this multi-problem national crisis.”
The proclamation states that Greene County and the State of Tennessee have partnered with public, private and faith-based organizations to improve services and outcomes and reaffirms “efforts to provide additional financial support to addiction and drug use prevention service programs, materials and recovery courts, educational awareness, evaluation and treatment for mental health, and addiction recovery.”
“We find ourselves hopeful for more progress, better solutions, and celebratory at the slightest triumph in this epic battle for life and freedom,” the proclamation states.
“Today, we remain hopeful in our collective state, knowing that no burden is too heavy, no crisis too great, or no social ill so large for a united and determined people to overcome,” it states.
“We urge all Greene Countians to join together and reaffirm our individual collective, private and public efforts to overcome and persevere against the societal plagues of homelessness, substance addiction, mental health disorders, drug overdose, and suicide with a firm resolve in hope that there is an expectation of a better tomorrow and in all the days to come for all Greene Countians,” the proclamation concludes.