Rhonda Craft is one of a kind.
Craft’s presence for more than 38 years the Greene County Courthouse comes to an end with her retirement Tuesday, to the great regret of her courthouse family.
There’s no telling how many young people Craft helped straighten out their lives during her tenure as youth services officer in Greene County Juvenile Court.
Craft means a lot to many people, including General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr.
“Rhonda Craft has been a true servant to the children and families of Greene County for the past 38 years. It is truly remarkable when one thinks about just how many children and families have benefited from her sound advice, tough love, encouraging words and caring heart during her service,” Bailey said.
Craft said that when she came to the courthouse as an assistant to Truancy Officer John Weems in the early 1980s, the setting was much different.
“I was downstairs in a little, small office and the sheriff’s office was across the hall and all the county offices were in this building. Tremendous changes have been made,” Craft recalled Monday.
Bailey said Craft had many responsibilities “from her early days of rounding up juveniles along with (Weems).”
They included “transporting juveniles to placements around the state,” while having “little to no ‘services’ to offer families to the present, where we have both school systems with truancy officers,” and offering specialized Department of Children’s Services transport to juvenile in DCS custody.
There are now multiple in-home providers to help families, Bailey said.
“Rhonda has seen so many changes that benefit children and families,” he said.
Craft “has also witnessed changes at the courthouse because in her first 15 years in Juvenile Court she was in a tiny office on the bottom floor of the courthouse with a tiny courtroom literally on the other side of her office door,” Bailey said. “For the past 15-plus years, she had an office almost the size of that tiny courtroom and two much larger courtrooms for Juvenile Court hearings,” he said.
Craft’s lasting legacy will be reflected in all the young people she helped.
“As for the juveniles she has dealt with, she has seen it all. From juveniles charged with the most serious offenses, including murder, to lesser offenses of possession of tobacco, speeding, et cetera.
Bailey noted Craft was involved in at least three serious Juvenile Court cases that garnered statewide and even national attentention — the 1986 Ginger Turnmire case involving the murder of her parents, the 1997 Lillilid family murder case and a 2014 case involving a Greene County juvenile who killed his father and then fled to South Carolina with three other juveniles.
“She has seen how technology has impacted the juvenile system. In her early days, she was typing juvenile cases with names and notes on index cards for the ‘Juvenile Card File Catalog,’ way before computers. And in the past few years, she has been involved on Zoom hearings, which allowed for kids to remain in a placement that may be four or five hours away so they didn’t have to be transported for a court hearing,” Bailey said.
The judge said that Craft was always sensitive to the needs of her young clients and their families.
“I have been in court hearings where she has asked me if she could say a few words to the child or parent, and she would proceed to share her thoughts about the problem as she saw it in a very straightforward and stern manner. I have also watched her go to a parent or juvenile after a very difficult hearing or in her office and give them a hug, cry with them, or just listen to them,” Bailey said.
Craft was hired by then-General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge James Carter.
“When (Carter) was searching for the right person to hire for Juvenile Court in the early 1980s, I know he leaned on his faith and prayed for the right person to be sent his way. Well, Rhonda Craft was the right person, as she served under Judge Carter until 1998, then Judge (Thomas) Wright until 2006 and me since 2006,” Bailey said.
“She will be missed dearly for her wisdom, her guidance, her knowledge, but most importantly for her caring heart for the children and families of Greene County,” he said.
As assistant to the youth services officer, Tosha Church worked alongside Craft for almost 10 years.
“Rhonda is more than a co-worker to me. She is a true friend. From the day I started as her assistant nearly 10 years ago, she made me feel as though we had been friends for years,” Church said. “She has a way of making everyone feel that way.”
Craft “is someone who you can talk to about anything with such ease and absolutely no judgement. If you talk to her in confidence, there is no doubt she’ll never speak a word of it to anyone else,” Church said. “I have never met a more dedicated and loyal person.”
The courthouse will not be the same without Craft, Church said.
“It will be such a change after devoting so much of her life to the youth and their families of Greene County, but I am hopeful she finds happiness in her retirement. I will miss her,” she said.
Christina Mabe, Juvenile Court coordinator of dependent/neglect cases, also shares an office with Craft.
“She’s definitely one of a kind. She’s hilarious. You never know what to expect from her,” Mabe said. “It’s going to be different without her.”
Gene Norton, retired Greene County General Sessions Court coordinator, was among former co-workers who attended the retirement gathering on Friday.
“She’s one in a million. There’s not another one like her,” Norton said.
Craft was surprised, to say the least, by the reception in her honor held in the General Sessions Courtroom.
Courthouse employees managed to keep the reception a secret. Craft was asked to come into the courtroom, much as she has thousands of times.
This time was different. Dozens of well-wishers were waiting.
“I absolutely loved it. I was totally surprised,” Craft said. “I don’t know how these girls pulled it off. They did a fantastic job, and I didn’t have a clue. Some of the things said really touched my heart.”
Among those at the reception were people in the court system who work with Craft frequently.
“She is just such a great asset to the Juvenile Court and Greene County. She was a great asset for young attorneys in Greene County when they were starting out. She will be missed,” said Bradley Mercer, an assistant district attorney general.
Frank Santore Jr. is a veteran lawyer in Greeneville. He thinks highly of Craft.
“She has been my friend for 37 years. She has been a joy, she has been a comfort and she has been a model of efficiency for everybody in the courthouse,” Santore said. “She will be sorely missed.”
Assistant Public Defender Jennifer Luther has worked on many cases over the years with Craft.
“She’s irreplaceable, especially with losing Sherry also,” Luther said. Sherry Laws, longtime assistant to Bailey, passed away unexpectedly earlier in March.
Laws and Craft worked in the same office and together had 65 years of experience helping the public.
Craft “had so much knowledge stored in her head about kids and grandkids, everything about the system, and was always smiling even with the tough times that come with the court,” Luther said.
Assistant Public Defender Todd Estep attends the same church as Craft and said they became close friends over the years.
“I’m very close to Rhonda and she was one of the reasons I came to Greeneville. She’s just a great, caring person. Her and a lot of other people in the community are a reason we chose to raise our kids here,” Estep said.
Sheriff’s Lt. Charles Morelock is in charge of courthouse security and may be the longest-serving courthouse employee after Craft. He was emotional about his friend’s retirement.
“I’ve worked with her a long time. I’m going to miss her,” he said.
Morelock recalled that Craft assisted him on many occasions over the years.
“Whenever a juvenile ran out of the courthouse, she was always behind me to catch them,” Morelock said.
Whitney Shelton Collins, chief deputy Circuit Court clerk, worked with Craft for more than two decades.
“It has been an honor to get to know her over the last 21 years,” Collins said. “She is part of the courthouse family and will be missed, but I do hope she enjoys retirement. It is well earned.”
Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard also worked on the courthouse security detail for many years and considers Craft a close friend.
“Rhonda was a friend from the first day I walked into the courthouse. I enjoyed coming down to her office and talking for a while,” Shepard said.
Like others in the courthouse, Shepard found he could “confide in her, and that can be hard to find these days.”
“She dedicated most of her life to helping juveniles. I admired that about her. She was a pillar of this courthouse, and things won’t be the same without her,” Shepard said.
Sheriff Wesley Holt admired the way Craft approached her difficult job.
“Rhonda was one of those who cared about the juveniles in Greene County and she helped the families who had juvenile issues. She was always there to be of support to them,” Holt said. “I remember when John Weems was the juvenile officer. She was his assistant. They would go out there and find them.”
Chief Deputy David Beverly always enjoyed working with Craft.
“She’s done a great job as a juvenile officer. She’ll be hard to replace,” Beverly said. “She had so much knowledge. With her (experience), she will be missed.”
Craft was taken aback by all the attention paid to her on Friday. A tinge of emotion was evident in her voice Monday. Craft plans to remain in Greene County and spend more time with her family. Her eight cats will also enjoy extra attention.
A career spent assisting others remains foremost in Craft’s mind.
“If I have helped one person in a positive way, I am grateful for that. They will always be my kids, even if they’re in their 40s or whatever, they will always be my kids,” Craft said. “I will definitely miss my work family because they are definitely my family.
“It’s bittersweet,” she said. “Everybody looks forward to retirement but you realize it’s been your identity to a certain extent, plus missing everybody. I’m just thankful for the blessings of all the people I’ve worked with over the years.”