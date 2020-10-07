Arthur Ricker will be remembered as much for his generosity and warmth as a loving father and husband as for his contributions to victory in World War II.
Ricker, 99, passed away Friday at his Tusculum home. He was one of the few surviving members of the force that stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, known to the world as D-Day.
Fellow veterans and other members of the community who knew Ricker offered condolences to his family this week and commented on his contributions to the community.
Grady Barefield, former commander of American Legion Post No. 64 in Greeneville and current chairman of the Veteran’s Memorial Park Committee, considered Ricker “a very dear and close friend.”
“Not only was he a honorable veteran serving our country during World War II, but he was also a very godly man who gave me some very wonderful advice about life. He would tell me to always honor God first in all our accomplishments and give him the thanks and glory for what he allows us to achieve,” Barefield said.
Barefield said that in talking to Ricker about his experiences while serving during World War II, “He would tell me that it was the prayers of his mother and family members that kept him protected by Almighty God. My thoughts and prayers now go out to his family for God’s infinite love and compassion to carry them through this difficult time and hold them close in his arms just as they do now for our dear friend, Mr. Arthur Ricker who has gone home to him."
Congressman Phil Roe was another friend of Ricker.
“Arthur Ricker was a member of the Greatest Generation, and his passing marks the end of an extraordinary life. Raised on a farm as one of nine children, he lived through a Depression, survived D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge, then returned home to find work, raise a family, and teach Sunday school,” Roe said. “Mr. Ricker was an example for all of us to live a life of service, to put God first in our lives, and to leave the world a little better than we found it. He did just that.”
Todd Smith, Greeneville city administrator, retains close ties to the military as an officer in the Tennessee Air National Guard.
“The term ‘hero’ is used to over-emphasize the contributions of a sports or entertainment figure. In Arthur Ricker's case, the term is a perfect fit for his life,” Smith said. “He proved the definition of a hero when he stepped off of a landing craft on June 6, 1944, at Utah Beach in Normandy, France, with a very uncertain outcome. The next 10 months he spent as part of a force to rid Europe of evil. It was an army of people like Arthur Ricker who ensured liberty and freedom would prevail over hatred and tyranny in Europe.”
Smith took notice of how Arthur Ricker lived once he returned home.
“While his life was certainly less adventurous following the war, his contributions were just as significant. Marrying Edith and raising a great family while giving back to his community means Arthur will have a strong legacy in Greene County for generations,” he said.
Smith said he only got to meet Arthur Ricker later in his life, “but I will cherish his generosity in sharing his unique war-time experiences with a history enthusiast.”
“He was always willing to discuss his time in the Army, but never in a way to brag about himself. In fact, he would tell me the only way he got through the war was God's grace and his mother's prayers. That combination of humility and great resolve is the reason we call Mr. Ricker and those if his era the ‘Greatest Generation,’” Smith said.
As of May 8, the 75th anniversary of V-E Day, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimated that of the 16 million men and women who served in the military during World War II, only about 300,000 vets were still alive.
State Rep. David Hawk said Ricker’s loss will be felt by the entire community.
“Arthur Ricker was a true American hero and success story, just like so many folks from Greene County who were born into our country’s Greatest Generation. Arthur’s service in World War II and subsequent stories he told about his experiences during this time have ensured that our community will never forget to honor our local U.S. military veterans,” Hawk said. “I will miss Arthur as a friend and send my deepest sympathies to his family.”
Ricker gave back to the community in many ways. Sharing his experiences on the battlefields of Europe helped many young people understand the sacrifices made by members of his generation, Greeneville philanthropist and businessman Scott Niswonger said Sunday.
Ricker was “an extraordinary person,” Niswonger said.
The Niswonger Foundation at Tusculum University benefited from Ricker’s insights. Niswonger said that senior graduates of the Niswonger Scholarship Leadership program toured the Normandy beachhead in France each year, “which few of them knew anything about.”
Ricker spoke with each group before their departure to share his World War II experiences.
“He would recall to them the horrors of war that our grandfathers and fathers fought,” Niswonger said. “It wasn’t to portray himself as a hero but what his generation went through.”
Niswonger felt that Ricker “saw every day as a blessing.”
John Jones Jr., retired longtime editor of The Greeneville Sun, knew Ricker well.
“The passing of Arthur Ricker is a real loss to our community,” Jones said.
“To me, Mr. Ricker was not only an outstanding citizen but also an outstanding member of the Greatest Generation — the Americans of his generation who went to war as young men in World War II, fought courageously and successfully, and, if they survived the war, returned home to build a family and a community in the nation they loved and for which they had put their lives on the line,” he said.
Jones said Ricker helped others better understand a pivotal time in American history.
“I admired him very much, and was very grateful that down through the years he was willing to share his experience in World War II with younger generations in schools and other settings, including interviews with The Greeneville Sun. He made it completely real, and meaningful, to all who were fortunate enough to hear his story, including myself,” Jones said. “It was a privilege to have known him, and I extend sincere sympathy to his family and his many other friends.”
Ricker served as a combat engineer with the U.S. Army’s 4th Division that came ashore on Utah Beach in Normandy on June 6, 1944.
The lifelong Tusculum resident said in an interview in June that he often thought about his role in World War II.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long. I guess I think something about it every day,” Ricker said. “I think of God. He spared my life.”
Daughter Connie Ricker Smith spoke with her father on Friday. Ricker lost his wife of 72 years, Edith, in 2019.
“He got really weak. I think he was just worn out,” Connie Ricker said.
Still, Ricker said her father was looking forward to turning 100 years old in March.
“We have lost a great hero,” she said.
Ricker was held in high regard by his family, his daughter Connie said.
“He was a great father and he loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad told me that mom was the love of his life,” she said. “Dad and mom are together now and he is with his loved ones also.”
Arthur Ricker “was our dad and our hero, and he loved the United States of America and loved his hometown Greeneville,” Connie Ricker said.
Ricker’s seven children and their families still live in Greeneville. An eighth child is deceased. Ricker also has 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends were able to pay their respects Tuesday to Ricker at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.