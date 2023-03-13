The days of crowding into an arts and crafts room to finish homework will be over soon for kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County.
A planned multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art new facility of 27,000 square feet will more than double the club’s capacity and greatly enhance programs and activities for local school aged children.
Excavation has started at the new location on East Vann Road adjacent to Hal Henard Elementary School and Hardin Park, and construction is expected to start later this spring.
It can’t start soon enough for kids like Aahmad Dickson, a sixth-grader at Greeneville Middle School, who describes the club as “a really fun place to come to.”
Dickson, a club member since kindergarten, enjoys playing basketball with his friends and also spends time in the computer room and game room playing video games.
“I’m excited about the new gym and more space,” the hoopster said.
Chloe Berryhill, a second-grader at Hal Henard Elementary School, became a member of the club in first grade.
She enjoys playing games with friends and appreciates both the food served at the club and the homework help she gets from the staff.
She said she is looking forward to the new facility being located next to her school.
She noted that the current facility has holes in the walls.
“I’m excited to get new walls,” she said.
Jenesis Story, also sixth-grader at Greeneville Middle School, has been coming to the club since age 5.
“It’s really fun here,” she said, explaining that she likes to make friends and hang out with the staff.
She enjoys the TV room, game room, computer room, and arts and crafts room, which doubles as a space for kids to do their homework.
One of the areas she is looking forward to most in the new facility is the teen room.
“I’m really excited about that,” she said with a gleam in her eye.
Eli Reeves, a fifth-grader at Doak Elementary School, said “I love it here,” with a big smile on his face.
He likes being able to finish his homework, play with friends and spend time in the computer room, game room, and gym.
He was excited when he talked about the fact that the new facility will have two gym floors.
Reeves became a member of the club in the summer after kindergarten.
“The summer program is one of my favorite parts about the Boys & Girls Club,” he said.
He noted that the new facility will be closer to the swimming pool at Hardin Park.
Executive Director Scott Bullington said one of advantages of the new location is its walking-distance proximity to the swimming pool, where kids have been traveling by van from the current facility on West Church Street.
In addition to easier swimming access, a larger gym, and a teen room, and even new walls, the new facility will feature several new spaces: classroom and activity areas for Career Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) programs; a large cafeteria with a teaching kitchen, a performing arts room and stage for special events, and more.
A Learning Center will replace the current space that doubles as an arts and crafts room and homework area.
An Arts & Crafts Room will provide a place for kids to express their creativity through model building, jewelry making, school projects, special monthly projects, holiday projects, and more.
A Technology Center will double the current computer lab from 24 to 40 computer stations with high speed internet and other advancing technology.
A TV Room will feature a big screen, and a game room will be filled with new fun games.
A Health & Life Skills Room will serve as a specialized area to teach basic life skills not always learned at home or school: laundry, sewing, cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene.
The stage area will provide space for ballet, music, drama, public speakers, awards ceremonies, and community-wide events.
Jessica Poore, director of operations, said the new facility will provide opportunities for tutoring, partnerships with local nonprofit organizations, and workforce development programs in conjunction with local colleges and industries.
When asked about future opportunities for the organization, Poore said, “As we continue to grow and provide a high-level programs and activities for the children of Greeneville and Greene County, we look to grow and develop our programs further, and that includes things like partnering with the Niswonger Foundation. Their proven track record for inspiring young people and developing programs to create the next generation of leaders for our community is unmatched in our region.”
Looking forward, Poore said, “We have a lot on our plate, but we hope to add new staff and continue to grow the organization in the new facility and answer the call for serving more kids than ever.”
One big advantage with the new facility will be elimination of a waiting list of kids who can’t be members because of limited space, according to J.P. Hall, youth development professional.
Hall, himself a member of the club since kindergarten, strives to be a positive role model to the kids, looking after them and providing care, he said.
Hall listed several reasons he is “super excited” about the new facility: more room, more resources, and more things to do.
The Boys & Girls Club provides youth programs that focus on academic success, character and leadership development, the arts, health and wellness, sports and recreation and workforce readiness. Many of the current programs will expand to offer additional opportunities at the new site enhanced with new technology and programs in the performing arts, just to name a couple.
“Having a program that builds positive relationships between youth and adults is important because it helps get them on the path to being a productive adult member of our community, said Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward, a member of the club’s board of directors.
Club members benefit from trained, caring, professional staff and volunteers who help young people lead responsible lives, envision productive futures, and achieve their goals, Bullington agreed. Young people who have positive alternatives and peers and adults to support their decisions are less likely to become involved in costly, destructive behavior. With a strong understanding of why good character is important, club members can take responsibility for their own actions and act as role models to other young people. The Boys & Girls Club provides young people with the opportunity to be productive citizens and future leaders.
“I’m so proud for our children and for all the generations of children to come that can enjoy and take part in our programs and activities that this new facility will allow us to serve,” said Carla Bewley, board member, and co-chair of the club’s Great Futures Campaign.
The campaign continues to seek donations and is offering opportunities for donors to have parts of the new building named in honor or in memory of someone.
A gift of $2 million will name the overall building, $300,000 for the playground, $250,000 for the stage, $200,000 for the cafeteria, $150,000 for the garden area, $100,000 each for the arts and crafts room, learning center, health and wellness room, and teen room, and a number of other spaces for smaller donations.
It will be a big step up from the club’s humble beginnings in the late 1990s.
In 1997, Criminal Court Judge James E. Beckner organized the initial meeting to determine interest and support for the creation of a Boys & Girls Club in Greeneville.
After several months of planning, the Club received the funds to establish a program site on June 10, 1998, with two major donations: $35,000 from Boys & Girls Clubs of America on a pass-through grant from a congressional allocation and $36,000 from Alpine Industries.
The first board president was Noah Roark, and the chairman for the founder’s campaign was Michael Jackson of Alpine Industries.
Later that fall, the Town of Greeneville gave the Boys & Girls Club the opportunity to use a portion of the former Highland Neighborhood Center at 740 W. Church St.
The club opened and was chartered in December 1998 and was later closed in January 1999.
In March 1999, the Boys & Girls Club named a new director, Bullington, and was re-launched as an afterschool program on March 15, 1999.
The Boys & Girls Club shared the city facility with Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) and later went on to occupy the entire building.
The club started out slowly by serving just over 100 children that first year and has grown to serve close to 2,000 a year with on-site memberships and community outreaches.
The Boys & Girls Club received a donation of the former Plus Mark site from American Greetings in March 2011, and in 2012 received a donation of the former Hurd Lock plant site.
After looking to develop these sites, the Boys & Girls Club determined that these two parcels would be sold and a better site for future development was found on East Vann Road.
The club had to start a waiting list for this past fall for after-school program membership due to the demand for its program services from the community and space available to serve additional children.
The Greeneville City Schools closed its Extended School Program systemwide in August 2022, and the organization was not able to accommodate all of the additional children that needed its services due to space limitations. The new facility will allow the organization to provide these additional services, Bullington added.
The new facility is slated to open in early 2024.
Anyone with inquiries about the Boys & Girls Club should contact Bullington or Poore at 423-787-9322. For more information on the organization, visit their website at www.ggcbgc.org or their Facebook page.