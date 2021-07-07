Tyler Haley, a USS Greeneville sonar technician and Maryville native, stands in the foreground on the General Morgan Inn Terrace after a Friday news conference that announced activities included in the submarine’s 25th Anniversary Celebration and Reunion, which concluded Sunday night. Eleven current crewmembers and scores of former crewmembers of the nuclear submarine participated in the celebration and reunion, held in the submarine’s namesake town. Events included a parade in which sailors were grand marshals, community service projects for Habitat for Humanity and the Town of Greeneville, receptions, a banquet and recreational activities.