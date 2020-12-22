Busy though he is this time of year, Santa Claus visited Mosheim Saturday to support his firefighter friends and to give youngsters such as 7-year-old Marley Lewis, of Midway, the chance to scramble for some Christmas candy. Here, Santa waves for readers of his favorite newspaper, The Greeneville Sun, while Marley gathers streetside sweets in front of Mosheim’s town park. Beyond her, another girl also picks up candy. Marley now attends school virtually with the help of her parents, Devon and Cara Lewis, looking on at right. In non-pandemic times Marley would be a McDonald Elementary School second-grader. While awaiting St. Nick, Marley asked the photographer, “Hey, Mister! Are you excited about Santa Claus?” To which the photographer replied, “Marley, I’m always excited about Santa Claus!” Santa’s candy-scattering firetruck procession wound all through the town and ended at the Food Country grocery store.