Frontier Health was one of 10 programs statewide to receive new funding to expand mental health services for children and youth from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Funding for the programs totals $6.5 million, according to a TDMHSAS news release.
The funding was budgeted by Gov. Bill Lee and appropriated by the Tennessee General Assembly in the TDMHSAS budget for state fiscal year 2022.
In the department’s announcement of funding, grantees were instructed to collaborate with community stakeholders, including local education authorities and other partners, to design proposals that would have the greatest impact and address outstanding needs.
The selected proposals increase school-based services and respond to the increasing need for emergency psychiatric services for children and youth.
Grantees also designed proposals focusing on early intervention services for children from birth to 8 years old.
Infancy and early childhood “is a critical period for determining a person’s lifetime mental health, and funding will allow for the expansion of early childhood mental health training, coaching and consultation, as well as capacity development and awareness building,” the release said.
“Tennessee is a state blessed with a wide variety of resources and challenges when it comes to children’s mental health. That’s why we took a bottom-up approach to this funding opportunity to empower the amazing mental health providers we work with to design approaches to meet the biggest needs that they see in the communities they serve,” TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams said in the release.
Available funding was divided proportionally among the department’s seven planning regions based on the number of children and youth living in each region.
Programs in the Region 1/Northeast Tennessee area served by Frontier Health include $424,000 for expanding school-based services through the School-Based Behavioral Health Liaison program and Project BASIC, and enhancing crisis care with an additional master’s-level therapist.
For more details on TDMHSAS services available for children and youth, visit the agency website at: TN.gov/behavioral-health/children