Frontier Health, which provides behavioral health services in Greene County, is an agency that considers it an honor to be supported by the United Way and those who contribute to it.
That is the message of Diane Bowen, senior vice president of operations for Frontier Health, which provides services not only in Greeneville, but across a wide area.
“The United Way of Greene Co. has a long history of supporting Frontier Health. Their continued support enables us to provide needed behavioral health services to the residents of Greene Co. We are honored that our community values and supports the work that we do to help individuals improve their lives,” Bowen said in an email message.
The declared mission of Frontier Health is to provide “quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential.”
Frontier Health has more than 60 professionally staffed facilities located in 12 counties throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Since its beginnings in 1957, Frontier Health, a not-for-profit 501©3 organization, has grown to offer a range of care to help individuals “successfully move forward, sustain recovery and achieve their full potential,” Frontier Health online information states.
Frontier Health works cooperatively with health care providers, community agencies, advocacy groups, law enforcement, courts, and government and business markets to develop coalitions that address emerging community needs, tackle health care gaps and thwart evolving social problems.
With its focus on community, Frontier Health is a natural fit with the United Way’s similar emphasis and support base from community individuals, groups and businesses.
Though old stigmas that in the past were improperly associated with mental health issues have greatly declined as understanding of such things as grown, many individuals still struggle to seek help they need.
Frontier Health has made it easier to overcome such hesitation by streamlining its contact process. Simply by going online to frontierhealth.org, one can find links giving information about depression, anxiety, emotional extremes and more.
A link on the page is there to help begin a depression screening process, given that depression is a common problem in the modern world, but one that can be helped greatly by an assortment of therapies, responses and resources available through Frontier Health.
The range of services provided makes for a long, inclusive list: crisis response, suicide prevention, domestic violence intervention, help for issues involving children, youth and runaways, mental health issues, drug and alcohol use issues, intellectual and developmental disabilities, psychological testing, and even problems with physical roots, such as deafness or difficulty in hearing.
Protection of privacy for clients is a paramount concern for Frontier Health and its staff, allowing those who seek its services to do so without embarrassment or worry.
In Greeneville, Frontier Health has an accessible, modern headquarters, Nolachuckey Mental Health Center, at 401 Holston Drive, in the area across the road from the central office of the Greene County School System. The local phone number is 639-1104.
For more information about Frontier Health, or to find how to make contact for services you or a loved one may need, visit FrontierHealth.org online.