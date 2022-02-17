After a period of colder weather, numerous families took advantage of Wednesday’s relatively warm temperatures and enjoyed the afternoon at Hardin Park. While the high temperatures in the 60s are expected to continue on Thursday, the National Weather Service forecasts rain showers for Thursday afternoon and says thunderstorms are possible over Thursday night. After the rain, according to the National Weather Service, cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s are expected for Friday and Saturday.
