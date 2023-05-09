A GoFundMe site has been established to assist with funeral expenses for a 10-year-old who suffered fatal injuries Friday in a car crash on Jones Bridge Road.
Jackson Flanders, of Greeneville, is the crash victim. The boy’s mother, 42-year-old Allison Flanders, was driving. She remained Tuesday in critical condition in the hospital, according to site organizer Miranda Smith.
The fund was started “to try to help offset the costs of the funeral for this sweet boy,” Smith wrote on the GoFundMe site.
Jackson was fourth-grade student at EastView Elementary School “and will be missed by many of his classmates and teachers. I hope you can help in any way you can,” Smith wrote.
Smith asked for prayers for Jackson’s family and friends.
“All the proceeds that are raised will go directly to the Flanders family,” she wrote.
To view the GoFundMe site, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/qp4l/jackson-flanders-funeral
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash. A THP preliminary report states that about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Allison Flanders was westbound on Jones Bridge Road in a sport utility vehicle when, “for unknown reasons,” the vehicle crossed the center line, went off the left side of the roadway and into a ditch before striking a tree.
Allison Flanders was trapped in the SUV and freed by first responders before being airlifted to the hospital.
The public is responding to the GoFundMe request. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 200 donations had been received, according to the site.
“Each and every one of you has been truly a blessing. This family is very appreciative of all the love and support. Please continue to pray for them and for the students and staff at EastView Elementary School. This tragedy has been heartbreaking for so many people who knew and loved Jackson,” Smith wrote.
Other supporters also posted on the site.
“This could be any of us any day. I believe God would want us to help. A little bit goes a long ways when you have nothing. This family has lost their precious son and we need to share a little bit of what we have with them,” one person wrote.
Greeneville City Schools is providing counseling and mental health support for the students, faculty and staff.
EastView Elementary School issued a statement over the weekend in relation to the passing of Jackson.
It states, in part, that the EastView community “is deeply saddened to hear about the loss of one of our beloved students.”
“Or prayers go out to the family and we will continue to support them in the days ahead.”
Arrangements for Jackson Flanders are incomplete.