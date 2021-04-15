Greene County 911 Dispatch faces an uncertain future if a funding method to pay for needed dispatchers is not determined soon.
During a sometimes contentious discussion Wednesday, the 911 Board of Directors emphasized the need for a financial commitment from the Greene County Commission and the Town of Greenevile's Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
911 Director Jerry Bird was urged to present the case to fund 21 full-time dispatchers to city and county elected officials.
The board decided in March on a tentative budget that would pay for 21 full-time dispatchers. Members said 21 dispatchers is the minimum number to keep 911 Dispatch functional. There are currently 16 full-time dispatchers.
County commissioners on the 911 board agree that funding salary and benefits for 21 dispatchers in the 2021-22 budget is required to ensure adequate staffing. County 911 recently transitioned to a central dispatch system that handles calls for all first response agencies in the county.
The view of commissioners on the board may not accurately reflect how the full Greene County Commissioner will react to a request to provide part of an estimated $275,000 to staff the dispatch center.
Proposals such as a 5 percent property tax increase to pay for a 21-dispatcher staff may not go over well with the Greene County Commission and city, county Attorney Roger Woolsey told the board.
Greene County and the Town of Greeneville have yet to earmark a specific amount for 911 Dispatch for the 2021-22 budget year beginning on July 1.
“I have a feeling it’s going to run up against a brick wall. One-time funding is not going to do it and we can’t speak for the full county commission,” Woolsey said. “We can’t do what we want to do until both boards make a decision.”
Bird said he has already explained to county officials why 21 full-time 911 dispatchers are needed.
Some county officials and the state favor a population-based per capita funding formula for 911 Dispatch as the most accurate way to determine what a fair share is for local municipalities.
If funding agreements with the county and city are not reached, the outlook for Greene County 911 is not good, said Tim Ward, 911 chairman and Greeneville police chief.
“They can run it into the ground until it’s out of money and shut the door,” Ward said.
He said a second worst-case option would require each locality to provide its own dispatchers and work independent of each other, costing far more money and negating the central dispatch system 911 officials have been working toward for years.
State administration of Greene County 911 operations is a third unwelcome possibility, said John Waddle, board treasurer and chairman of the county commission’s Budget and Finance Committee.
Greene County 911 has been able to operate in the black in recent years and avoid state oversight.
Sixteen full-time dispatchers are funded in the 2020-21 fiscal year that ends June 30. The margin for providing other dispatchers to fill in on shifts due to sickness, unforeseen circumstances and vacation time is razor-thin, Bird said.
In recent months, off-duty law enforcement officers have worked many part-time shifts to fill the void, but are only trained to take law enforcement calls and cannot answer 911 emergency calls.
The 911 board can’t approve a 2021-22 budget until the county and city, along with the other three municipalities in Greene County, determine how much will be allocated.
A “long-term solution” and “operational plan going into the future” is sought by county and city officials, said Bird, who will return to commissioners and aldermen to explain why the dispatch positions are needed.
In recent years, the county has allocated $120,000 in annual funding for Greene County 911 operations. The Town of Greeneville has contributed $40,000 annually.
Greene County 911 receives much of its funding from the state 911 surcharge fee, along with the contributions from the county, Town of Greeneville and the county’s three other municipalities.
Given the short staffing situation and demands on dispatchers in an already stressful job, Woolsey was complimentary of the work done at 911.
“I am amazed how professional these people are day in and day out,” he said.
The 911 board will take up the issue again at its May meeting.
“You have to come up with something in my opinion that’s fair to everybody,” Woolsey said. “At the end of the day, this board has to decide (a plan). “If you can’t fund it, you have to close it.”