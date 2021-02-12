Additional funding from the Town of Greeneville and Greene County will likely be forthcoming to ensure Greene County 911 Dispatch continues to provide lifesaving services during the 2021-22 budget year.
The 911 Board of Directors discussed the 2021-22 budget this week and also received updates on central dispatch, new dispatcher training and hiring part-time dispatchers to work at the 911 Call Center.
Board Treasurer and County Commissioner John Waddle told board members that 911 finances are good through the end of the current budget year that ends June 30, but additional funding will be required in 2021-22.
“Right now, everything is going well operations-wise as far as money goes. We are OK until the end of the year,” Waddle said.
911 Director Jerry Bird presented preliminary budget figures to board members. The numbers are subject to change as funding totals to be provided by local government come into sharper focus.
Greene County 911 derives its funding from the state 911 surcharge fee, along with annual contributions from the county, Town of Greeneville and the county’s three municipalities. Bird said the state annually allocates $748,000 from the 911 surcharge fee to Greene County.
In recent years, the county has provided $120,000 in annual funding for Greene County 911 operations. The Town of Greeneville contributes another $40,000.
Board Chairman Tim Ward, Greeneville police chief, said additional funds will be requested for the upcoming budget year from the city and county.
“They know it has to go up,” Ward said. “Everybody is going to have to look at it and we’re going to have to come together as a group on how to make it work.”
STATE FUNDING FORMULA ’NOT FAIR’
The state funding amount is fixed. Board members have said the amount provided to Greene County through a 911 surcharge fee formula first implemented in 2014 does not fairly reflect the amount the county should receive.
The state General Assembly voted in 2019 to increase the statewide 911 surcharge rate to $1.50 monthly on cellphone and landline bills. A rate of $1.16 was set in 2014.
The increase is not reflected in the annual amount received by the Greene County 911 Emergency Communications District.
“They raised their surcharge rate before Greene County did. Greene County kept the rates lower to help the citizens during the recession,” Bird said.
Legislation proposed at a state level would designate 911 services in Tennessee “dispatch centers, not call centers,” meaning extra duties and responsibilities for dispatch staff, Ward said.
Under central dispatch, the 911 Call Center receives and relays calls to all emergency service agencies in the county, including law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services.
The way county funding is distributed is not population-based. Many counties benefit from the state funding method, but Greene is not one of them, Ward said.
“(Funding) is based on some type of formula that is not fair to Greene County,” he said. “They used Greene County’s rate against us (and) we got penalized for not charging our citizens the maximum amount. We can’t fix it and the state won’t fix it.”
PART-TIME DISPATCHER HIRES
Training for recently hired full-time dispatchers continues, 911 training coordinator Kelley Dabbs told the board. There will be 16 full-time dispatchers on duty when training is complete.
Meanwhile, Greeneville police officers and county sheriff’s deputies who have been assigned to 911 Dispatch since 2019 to familiarize dispatchers with taking law enforcement calls are expected to be reassigned to normal duties at the end of February.
The law enforcement presence at 911 was supposed to end by July 2020, but officers and deputies stayed on until more dispatchers could be hired and trained, Ward said. With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting the community, law enforcement officers are needed back performing regular duties.
There has been an ongoing discussion among board members on how to pay for additional full-time dispatchers.
“We would like to have 21. We would like to have five more,” Ward said.
As a temporary measure to help increase the compliment of dispatchers after the departure of officers, Ward and Bird said five part-time dispatchers will be hired.
“The problem is, it’s hard to find qualified people,” Ward said.
Dispatchers to be hired will be drawn from law enforcement ranks already trained in police and other emergency calls. The part-time dispatchers will fill in during off-duty hours from their police jobs, Ward said.
“We have identified people who would like to work part-time,” Ward said. As part-time workers, the jobs do not include benefits or a pay rate commensurate with what full-time dispatchers receive, saving 911 Dispatch money.
“We have started the application process to get them in the system,” Ward said. “It’s a really nice fallback.”
Bird said the part-time dispatchers will help fill in on shifts where full-time dispatchers are not available.
“That will be a tremendous help. That will help fill shifts where full-time people can’t cover,” Bird said.
Bird said the central dispatch system is functioning well as dispatchers transition to taking on additional responsibilities.
“Every day gives our people more experience. By the first of March, we will be taking over. That’s the plan,” Bird said.
Funding solutions must be found to keep 911 operating at a sustainable level.
“We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do. The way I look at it is it can be a matter life and for our citizens,” said board member and county Commissioner Robin Quillen.
Ward said the 911 board will continue to work with the county and city.
“We’re all right for the time being, but we’re leaking,” he said. “The problem is, we’re spending more than we’re taking in. We’ve got to make it work, it’s just a question of how we get to that point.”