Hundreds of hungry people will converge Saturday at the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department’s annual barbecue supper.
Proceeds from the event help feed the need to meet inflation-driven expenses at the all-volunteer fire department.
With inflation hitting all first response agencies squarely in the gas tanks, community commitment to local volunteer fire departments is more important that ever, several fire chiefs said.
The Tusculum event is one of several fundraising efforts scheduled or ongoing by volunteer fire departments in Greene County. Another is a fireworks sale underway at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department to benefit the Mosheim and Midway volunteer fire departments.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department’s “Old Fashioned Barbecue & Homemade Ice Cream Supper” will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday across from Tusculum City Hall, 145 Alexander St.
The supper includes Yoder’s Barbecue or a hot dog, baked beans, cole slaw, potato chips, a drink and ice cream.
The Midway and Mosheim volunteer fire departments are currently selling fireworks at the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, 7700 W. Andrew Johnson Highway in advance of the Fourth of July.
The fireworks sale began on June 20 and will be held through July 5, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m each day.
“There will be fireworks for all ages. Sales help support the fire departments,” Mosheim fire Chief Harold Williamson said.
The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual “Independence Day Celebration” on Friday, July 1, and Saturday, July 2, at Kinser Park, 615 Kinser Park Lane.
The event, in coordination with Kinser Park, includes a movie night at 7 p.m. July 1. Events begin at 8 a.m. on July 2.
The two-day event includes food, drinks, games, swimming, a golf cart parade, fireworks and a car show. A silent auction will also be held.
Proceeds will go to the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of new gear.
For information, call Kinser Park at 423-639-5912.
Other recent fundraising events for fire departments included a fish fry supper June 17 at the Greene County Mennonite Church in Chuckey. Fifty percent of the proceeds from the fish fry were divided between the Nolichucky Valley, Limestone and Tusculum volunteer fire departments.
If turnout in recent years at the Tusculum barbecue supper is any indication, the fire department will host many guests Saturday.
“Last year's barbecue dinner sold out halfway into the dinner. Between 600 and 700 meals of barbecue and ice cream were gone in no time. We have added more supplies to serve a larger crowd this year,” Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
The barbecue supper is one of three primary fundraisers for the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
“It is our second biggest fundraiser behind the annual mail-outs we do and a roadblock in October, the third biggest,” Shelton said.
The Easter "Egg my Yard" fundraiser and flower sales are other activities held annually by the fire department.
“These events are what pays for the operation of the department and helps pay for increasing (firefighting) apparatus, fuel and personal protective equipment expenses, Shelton said.
“Equipment is expensive and may be delayed or unavailable due to lack of funding,” he said.
Mosheim fire Chief Harold Williamson said sales at the fireworks sale are picking up as July 4 draws nearer.
“Thanks to all of the hard work of the members helping to get everything set up and ready. It's a lot of work to get all of the fireworks put into inventory and then set out for the sale,” Williamson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues limited the selection of fireworks the last two years, but the inventory has expanded in 2022.
“We do have a lot better selection this year, even though a lot of the containers haven't made it in to port yet. A lot of containers are still out on the water being shipped here and some will not make it here until after the July 4th holiday is over with,” Williamson said.
Volunteer fire departments like Mosheim and Midway depend on support from the public, especially with recent spiraling inflation impacting gas prices and even fireworks.
“Thanks to the current economy, prices have went up across the board for everyone. (The) shipping cost has about doubled,” Williamson said. “We are a nonprofit and it is fundraisers like the fireworks (sale) that keeps us going.
“We thank each and every citizen that is able to help with all of our fundraisers. With the high cost of fuel right now, we are spending big amounts of money just to fuel all our trucks from all of the calls we run,” Williamson said. “It's only six months into the year, and we are already at 120 calls for the year.”
Williamson urged support for all the volunteer fire departments in Greene County.
“Fundraisers are very important for all volunteer fire departments to be able to keep up and running. We also try to provide controlled burns for our citizens but we have to ask for a reasonable donation now due to the high fuel (cost) to just cover our trucks’ fuel for the emergency calls,” he said.
Williamson said Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department trucks “are only used for fire department business for the most part now because the high cost of everything like fuel.”
Fire departments now have to decide if it is affordable for apparatus to travel elsewhere for non-emergency calls.
“Special events and related things in the county, we may be not able to do any more with the rising cost,” Williamson said. “Our firefighters run their own personal vehicles and fuel they pay for out of their own pocket to make sure we still have protection for our citizens and I, as chief, greatly appreciate each and every one of our members that are able to continue to serve due to the high cost of living.”