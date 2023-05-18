Authorities are not talking about the alleged embezzlement of more than $20,000 from the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department by a former fire department official.
Others are speaking up and wondering when the matter will be addressed.
Mike Huff, Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department chief, said last week the alleged embezzlement of fire department funds was reported in 2022 to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Office and the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He said the funds were withdrawn from fire department checking and savings bank accounts through multiple withdrawal and deposit transactions.
A Greene County court file exists, but 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong and the state comptroller’s office declined to discuss the matter.
“I can’t comment on a plea until it is completed,” Armstrong stated last week in an email.
Huff said fire department financial records were turned over to the state comptroller’s office last year.
“Unfortunately, there is nothing I can say about this situation at this time. We are only able to comment on cases, or even confirm our involvement in them, once we release a public report,” John Dunn, comptroller’s office director of communications, wrote in an email response to questions.
Dunn stated that reports “are typically issued after related matters occur within the judicial system such as grand jury indictments, arrests, plea deals, et cetera.”
The former official is not named because there has been no criminal indictment, although a case file does exist. The official resigned from the fire department position in 2022, Huff said.
Huff said the case has been rescheduled in court several times, most recently earlier this month. He said the fire department was financially damaged by the alleged actions of the former official.
“We had to do some scrimping just to make ends meet,” Huff said. “We were at the point there really for a couple months that if we had to buy fuel, we would of had to buy it out of our own pockets.”
He said there have been discussions about repayment of a portion of the funds to the fire department.
Huff wants the public to know that a lifetime Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department member has assumed responsibilities of the person who resigned, and steps have been taken to safeguard fire department funds in the future.
He said Sunnyside firefighters would like to see justice rendered in the case.
Huff, a retired Greeneville firefighter, became Sunnyside fire chief last year after his predecessor resigned. The former fire chief is not part of the investigation.
“I had my ambition of taking my lifetime (membership) this past December, but this mess has to be straightened out and I felt I had to stay on,” Huff said.
Public trust in all-volunteer fire departments like Sunnyside is vital to ensure successful fundraising efforts, Huff said.
“I want to be a good steward of the community’s money,” he said. “Our money comes the hard way. We have to go out and (ask for) it.”
A primary Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser is set for July 4. The Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department Appreciation Celebration is held every July 4 at Kinser Park.
Huff would like the community to attend and show support for the fire department.
He said cases similar to the one alleged sometimes happen elsewhere, but Sunnyside firefighters never suspected they would be victimized.
“It hurts when it hits home and this time, it hits home. Were all friends, we were all like family and you not only break the community’s trust, you would break our trust,” Huff said.