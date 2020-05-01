Changes in social behavior aimed at mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic affect not only how lives are being lived, but also how they are being commemorated when they end, interviews with three Greeneville funeral industry professionals revealed this week.
The three described ways the funeral industry is working with bereaved families to adapt and innovate in how funeral and interment services, celebration-of-life events and other traditional commemorations of lost loved ones are carried out in a world that has changed so much in a short period.
Interviewed by phone were Justin Jeffers, manager of Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services; Jason Smith, manager and funeral director at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home; and Kurt Saine, manager of Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
A statement by Smith effectively summarized a theme all three expressed in their own ways: “Everything is a little different now.”
Though the pandemic has transformed almost every area of life and commerce, funeral homes face particular difficulties due to the social interactivity that naturally occurs when families, friends and others join to share in grief and give mutual comfort upon the death of loved ones.
Social distancing, limitation of the size of group gatherings, and general avoidance of physical contact are things not easily attained in ceremonial gatherings in which hugging, handshaking, and gathering in visitation lines or around gravesides have always been inherent to the activity.
One funeral tradition clearly impacted by current public health restrictions is the visitation aspect of funerals, the funeral professionals said. Because even a small visitation or “wake” can draw crowds exceeding recommended numbers, some bereaved families are hosting private visitations rather than open ones, Smith said, “because you never know how many will come” to a public visitation.
Similarly, many families also are opting for small graveside ceremonies in place of large funeral gatherings, or sometimes no ceremonies at all. During his phone interview, Smith noted that it had been a month since a full-scale traditional funeral had taken place at Doughty-Stevens.
All three interviewed funeral professionals said that it is becoming common for initial commemorative services to be small and family focused, with larger public commemorations delayed until later, when it is hoped pandemic-related restrictions will be reduced or absent.
Jeffers noted the same. At the well-known funeral home bearing his family name, planning packages often include an initial small private memorial, with the option of an open public memorial to be held later at no further charge.
Even arrangement conferences are now handled differently. These conferences to create obituaries and plan ceremonies are being done virtually between bereaved families and funerals homes, or by phone or email, the funeral directors noted.
Saine commented on the practical difficulties of arranging and carrying out memorial events in light of crowd size limitations.
“For some, now you might not even have a visitation,” Saine said.
Funeral homes now also offer the option of live-streamed memorial services, but so far that option has not been much embraced by bereaved families, the interviews indicated.
Members of the public have been generally understanding of the increased strictures involving memorials and funerals, all three funeral home spokesmen said.
Jeffers said he has one concern that troubles him somewhat in the current situation. Though he sees much practical good in bereaved families postponing commemorations until a later, safer time, he said, he fears a side consequence of such delays may be that it extends the grieving period and for some may delay a needed sense of closure.
The entire process now is “more open-ended” for many families, he noted.
One thing that has not changed, added Jeffers, is how local city and county law enforcement officers are giving the same level of attention and support to funeral processionals that now are much shorter than what has been typical before the pandemic.
“Those small processionals are still given the same kind of police escort, and treated with the same respect, as a much longer processional,” Jeffers said. “The officers still take off their hats and bow their heads even if you have only two or three cars behind the hearse. I admire that, and I commend them for it.”
All three funeral professionals emphasized that they and their associates continue to be dedicated to helping those in grief work through a difficult period that inevitably comes to all families, but now is harder to maneuver due to realities not present only weeks ago.
As one summed it up: “It’s just an unusual time.”