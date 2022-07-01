Fire Thursday afternoon damaged a house at 2855 Pates Hill Road in Mosheim, sheriff’s Deputy Bobby Matthews said in a report.

No injuries were reported.

Homeowner Minnis S. Knight told deputies the fire started in a basement fuse box. Firefighters first on scene removed garage doors to access the house, the report said.

Greene County 911 Dispatch received the fire call at 12:47 p.m. Thursday

Fire damage was contained to the basement and first floor of the house, with smoke damage throughout the structure, the report said.

Two Ford Mustang cars in an attached garage also sustained smoke damage.

Responding firefighters included the Orebank Volunteer Fire Department. The damage amount was not available pending an insurance company assessment.

