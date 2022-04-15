South Greene resident Jennifer Williams has been on a quest to find the best of the best among golden retrievers.
The dog breed is well-known for being gentle, loyal and friendly, and Williams knew they would be perfect when she began a therapy and service dog breeding program. She was looking for dogs with a good temperament and pleasant disposition so they could have puppies with the type of temperaments necessary to become successful medical service or therapy dogs.
After reaching out to others, she learned that many had purchased dogs through select breeders in Ukraine that perfectly fit the type of dog she was looking to find in a Golden Retriever.
“I decided I might as well take the leap and buy one,” she said.
Although she has only been in the business a few years, Williams has already enjoyed success with her program. She has had puppies who have become certified therapy dogs and one that is now a fully qualified medical service dog. Therapy dogs provide help to persons who find themselves in anxiety-inducing situations. They bring comfort and companionship to persons who are lonely or grieving, the American Kennel Club explains on its website.
The AKC says that medical service dogs receive even further specialized training to provide a service to persons with particular needs. For instance, some dogs can be trained to alert persons with diabetes if their blood sugar levels drop dangerously low.
“It’s incredible to watch a service dog at work,” Williams said. “It blows my mind that dogs are trained to be able to do the things that they do.”
At the beginning of this year, Williams was on the search for another addition to her pet family when she came across an online video of Timon, a gorgeous, one-year-old golden retriever.
“I saw the video of Timon calmly sitting beside his brother, Pumbaa, as someone was taking pictures of them.” From Timon’s lovely demeanor, Williams could tell that he was perfect and exactly the type of dog she had been looking to find.
“I wanted a dog that is super calm and well behaved,” she said.
She immediately contacted the breeder, Irina Simonenko, who lives in central Ukraine, and by Feb. 7, Williams had become Timon’s new owner.
Timon isn’t the first dog that Williams had purchased from Ukraine, but it is the first one she had purchased from this particular breeder.
Williams said she realizes that some people question importing dogs when there are already so many here in the United States, especially shelter dogs in desperate need of good, loving homes. However, to find ones with the type of behavior and temperament needed to produce therapy dogs, Williams said she felt she had to be particularly picky.
“You have to keep good temperament lines going, or they will be lost,” Williams explained.
Timon was scheduled to be flown from Ukraine to the United States on Feb. 21. However, those initial plans were delayed until March.
Three days later, on Feb. 24, Russian forces invaded Ukraine — and all of those plans suddenly came to a crashing halt.
“The news broke out of bombings and destruction in major cities, but fortunately, Timon’s area was not yet affected,” Williams said.
Still, many breeders she knew were forced to flee their homes. “Some with their dogs, some without,” Williams said.
Williams remained in constant contact via social media with Irina Simonenko, who sent her videos of Timon happily playing with the other dogs. This news somewhat relieved Williams, but she remained highly concerned for Timon and Simonenko and the other dogs in her care.
“At this point, it turned into a rescue mission (for Timon) in my mind. I was terrified they would get bombed, and I’d never see him,” Williams said.
On March 21, Simonenko contacted the dog transporter, named Viktor, who was scheduled to bring Timon to the United States, and he assured her — and Williams — that he would find a way to get Timon safely out of the war-torn country.
“Viktor was in Mexico at the time, but his wife and brother had just successfully transported 22 dogs to Poland,” Williams said.
This was the first group of dogs that Viktor had been able to get out of the country since the Russian invasion, so it gave Williams a glimmer of hope that her Timon would be able to make it out as well.
Williams lauded the dog handler and his family for what they were doing to get the dogs safely out of Ukraine during this difficult time.
On March 24, Timon began his 6,000-mile journey to the United States from central Ukraine. Since flights from Ukraine had been stopped, this meant that Timon would be driven to the border of Poland.
“This terrified me. I was scared of the danger he faced while traveling but was more terrified for him to stay. It was only a matter of time before they would run out of food or get attacked,” Williams said.
She waited anxiously to hear the news that he had made it across the border.
On March 26, Williams finally received word that Timon had successfully made it out of Ukraine and was now in Poland.
“I cried,” she said. “It was nothing short of a miracle!”
Still, the young golden retriever had a long journey ahead of him. He had to cross three countries to get to the only airport that could fly him out of Europe to the U.S. This meant passing through Poland, Germany, and finally France.
On March 29, Timon made it to Paris and was finally boarded on a plane bound for the U.S. Then, on March 31, Williams got the news that Timon was safely on U.S. soil in California and would be heading to Tennessee.
On April 1, around 9 p.m., Timon was safely delivered to Williams’ door by a dog handler who was also transporting another dog to North Carolina.
“I just can’t believe the miracle!” Williams said. “I communicated with Irina to let her know that he was home — and safe. She thanked me for letting her know and explained that their city was now under attack.”
Fear sunk into Williams’ heart as she read what her new friend in Ukraine was telling her. “I’m in utter disbelief as to what is happening there,” Williams said.
“Right now, they have groceries for people, but they are starting to run out of dog food. That really concerns me.
“I will continue to follow my friends in Ukraine. They need our prayers. They are strong people,” Williams added. “They are who I hope I would be if I ever face a hopeless situation. They are David and Goliath, with God on their side.
“This situation has opened my eyes to the tragedies of war,” she continued. “Irina has shared videos of devastation, including horrific images that you will not see on the news. We have our problems here, but we are so blessed to live in a country where we do not have to worry that a bomb could land on our house at any moment.”
Williams said she is grateful that she could help get Timon out of harm’s way.
“I believe he is a message of hope,” Williams said. “I believe therapy work will be in his future.”