“The smile is worth everything to us,” said Jennifer Susong, physical therapist assistant at Laughlin Healthcare Center, as she looked over a green garden, newly planted by residents outside the Physical Therapy Department.
“When they come in, ride the bikes and do their exercises,” she said, “it truly brightens their day, watching the garden grow and seeing all the birds and squirrels” through the big windows.
Gardens often attract critters, but this garden has bird feeders and food specially to draw feathered friends and squirrels.
“We even have turkeys that come to eat,” Susong said, showing a cellphone picture of a turkey just outside a large glass door at Laughlin Healthcare Center in Greeneville.
“The residents get into stories of how they used to garden and sit on their back porches watching stuff grow,” Susong said. “Now, they can watch this garden at this backyard.”
In the event of bad weather, the portable garden beds can be rolled or pushed inside.
The garden features cucumbers, onions, multiple varieties of tomatoes, basil, marigolds and other flowers.
“We asked them what they wanted to grow, and that’s what they picked," Susong said.
Last year, physical therapy patients prepared fresh fried green tomatoes, serving them with a fresh basil dipping sauce. They also shared produce with fellow residents.
“Delicious!” Susong chimed.
Several community groups have helped with the garden project. Eastside Garden Club donated plants, North Greene High School agriculture students built garden planters, South Greene High School students constructed birdhouses and feeders, and Broyles Feed Store and Greene Farmers Co-Op contributed feed.
LHC's Activities Department is planning another garden for more residents in the facility’s courtyard.
Working in the dirt, harvesting vegetables and watching animals “is therapeutic,” Susong said.
“Those smiles are worth everything to us, especially after seeing the hard year they have had shut up behind doors” for social distancing, she said.
Laughlin Healthcare Center, 801 E. McKee Street, is part of Ballad Health.