Matt Garland, who has served as president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership for almost three and a half years, submitted his resignation from the position on Monday.
The Partnership’s Executive Board will be seeking a new leader for the community organization in the coming months.
Garland submitted his resignation via e-mail to the Partnership’s Executive Board, according to its Chairman Jennifer Keller.
“We appreciate the work Mr. Garland has done for the Greene County Partnership, and we wish him the best of luck in all future endeavors,” Keller said.
The Executive Board will meet soon to develop a strategy to find the next president and chief executive officer for the Partnership, she said.
Efforts to reach Garland by the newspaper have been unsuccessful. In an article on the Business Journal’s website, Garland indicated he would be taking a position in Northeast Tennessee.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said he was surprised when he learned of Garland’s resignation. “I wish him well in his next endeavors, and that he is successful,” he said.
In response to Garland’s resignation, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison said, “During his tenure, Matt has done a commendable job. All we in the Greene County government wish him the very best in his future endeavors and wherever those take him and his family.”
Garland began his tenure with the Partnership in September of 2016. Prior to his tenure with the Partnership, he served as a Johnson City-based business development consultant with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
As president and CEO, one of Garland’s primary responsibilities was economic development, to bring economic growth to Greeneville and Greene County.
During his tenure, the Partnership received a grant that led to the development of a “shovel ready site” inside the Hardin Industrial Complex. Last fall, the site was one of four to be designated a Select Tennessee Certified Site, a program that helps provide businesses and industries detailed information about potential locations for development.
Speaking to the Greene County Commission last June, Garland said that efforts by the Partnership have helped create 800 new jobs that came through about $200 million investment by existing local companies since 2016.
One of those investments the Partnership and Garland facilitated was a governmental tax abatement program for an expansion at Parker-Hannifin that involved a $30 million investment in equipment.
The Partnership also worked with companies such as Brixmor Property Group, which operates the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center, to attract new retail to the community. While two of the anchor retailers left the shopping center in the past four years, six new retailers have opened in the past year in the shopping center.