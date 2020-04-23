Atmos Energy is scheduled to begin installation Thursday of a new natural gas line on West Depot Street.
The new gas line is to be installed between the intersections of Main and Irish streets, according to a notice sent out Wednesday by Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers.
The work by Atmos Energy to upgrade their gas lines is being done in advance of the larger streetscape improvements planned on Depot Street as the initial phase of the Downtown Redevelopment Project, according to Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith.
The work is expected to last 12 to 14 weeks and will result in traffic detours from Main to Loretta streets, according to Vaughn & Melton. The scope of work by Atmos includes installing approximately 1,800 feet of new gas main lines, replacing an estimated 15 service lines along West Depot Street, according to the town.
Crews will dig from the street and cross the sidewalk until they reach the business where the existing gas meter is located. A considerable amount of construction will take place at the West Depot Streets intersections with South Main, North Irish and South Irish, North and South Cutler and Loretta streets.
Design plans for the West Depot Street phase are anticipated to be completed by the end of April, Smith said. With the completion of the design plans, the initial phase would be ready to let for construction bids.
Planned are streetscape improvements including wider sidewalks and landscaping with a focus on the block of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets as a “festival” location. That block will feature colored sidewalk pavers to delineate a specific place for events.
Funds to complete the design for the improvements on Depot Street were included in the current town budget with an expenditure for the first phase of construction originally planned to be in the next fiscal year budget.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, however, governmental entities, including Greeneville, are facing significant loss of sales tax revenue and looking at whether to postpone large expenditures in developing budgets for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Local governments have been advised by the state to prepare budgets anticipating about a 13% loss of sales tax revenue.
The town has begun budget preparation for the next fiscal year. The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen held its first budget hearing last week with another scheduled April 28. The downtown project has not yet been discussed.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, Town Engineer and Public Works Director Brad Peters told the mayor and aldermen he had been exploring options for possible funding for the Downtown Redevelopment Project from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
With the uncertainty about the budget due to the coronavirus, Peters said he was searching for other sources of funding to be able to continue the momentum that has built in the downtown project.
There is a grant program that Greeneville would qualify for that provides up to a $1 million for projects, Peters said.
Updates on the project can be received by text by texting “greeneville” to 313131, or following the Town of Greeneville on Facebook and Twitter.