A cyberattack last week that shut down a major auto fuel pipeline has been driving local residents to the pumps in greater numbers than usual.
The result has been long lines at many stations and at least one running out of gasoline Tuesday evening.
Although many are worried about the effect of the pipeline shutdown on gasoline supplies, an executive with a local company that operates gas stations said a frenzied rush to fill up makes matters worse.
“It’s the panic that creates the shortage,” Mark Freshour, operations manager with Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, said Tuesday. “If everybody used exactly the same amount of gas as usual, we’d be fine.”
The attack Friday on the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was carried out by what government officials have described as a gang of hackers demanding money.
Ransomware attacks are typically carried out by hackers who scramble data to paralyze their target’s networks and demand large payments to decrypt it. The FBI assigned blame Monday in the Colonial attack to DarkSide, a criminal syndicate whose members are Russian speakers, and whose malware is coded not to attack networks using Russian-language keyboards. Russia has denied any involvement in the attack.
Colonial said in a news release posted to its website just after 5 p.m. Tuesday that it “continues to make forward progress in our around-the-clock efforts to return our system to service” while using other methods, including a large part of the pipeline now being operated manually, to deliver its fuel to customers.
Government officials acted swiftly to waive safety and environmental rules to speed the delivery of fuel by truck, ship or rail to motorists and the airports to which the Colonial Pipeline carries jet fuel.
And Colonial said it has also taken delivery of an additional 84 million gallons of fuel to deliver once its system is up and running again. The company said Monday that it anticipates the majority of its service will be restored by the end of the week.
Even so, drivers were making a run on gas stations, with more than 1,000 in the Southeast reporting they were out of fuel Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.
Although widespread disruptions were not evident locally Tuesday afternoon, the Marathon station at 601 Asheville Highway had run out of all but diesel fuel by 7:30 p.m. Just next door at the Food City Gas ’N Go, long lines persisted into the evening.
Freshour said some of the Marathon stations operated locally by Greeneville Oil started seeing lines including drivers from North Carolina after that state’s governor declared a state of emergency Monday. Virginia also declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.
Freshour said gas stations in Erwin and Mountain City ran out after a rush of North Carolina drivers.
“It’s just panic feeding panic, and there’s nothing we can do but refill the stores every night,” he said. “If we’d have gone business as usual we’d be fine, but now there’s a rush on it, all you can do is resupply. It just is what it is, and there’s nothing we can do until Colonial comes back online. When that happens, it’ll be flowing again.”
Freshour said that while retailers await the full restoration of service by Colonial, local gas is coming from allocations from Knoxville, and he is looking at getting gas from other states that are not supplied by Colonial, like Kentucky.
Meanwhile, federal officials have sought to ease concerns about rising prices, stressing that widespread disruptions have not yet occurred and warning they will be on the lookout for price-gouging. The White House said late Monday that it was monitoring supply in parts of the Southeast and that President Joe Biden had directed federal agencies to bring their resources to bear.
At the state level, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended state taxes on motor fuels through Saturday to help keep prices level while urging people not to hoard gasoline, saying he expected the situation to be resolved soon.
“You don’t need to go out and fill up every 5-gallon can you’ve got,” Kemp said.
Freshour, the operations manager with Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, agreed.
“It creates havoc when people get five and 10 times what they would normally use,” he said. “We probably have enough supply to last a week or two all the time, but when you overbuy, there’s not enough and it’s not pretty. Don’t panic, and there will be some gas.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.