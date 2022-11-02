The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved changes to the Greeneville town charter during its meeting Tuesday.
The resolution approved amends the town’s charter to increase the terms of alderman and mayor to four years and to align other local elections to even year dates.
The resolution will also change the name of the town’s governing body to a city council, and allow the dividing line between the two town wards to be moved from Church Street if deemed necessary by population changes in order to keep the wards relatively even.
The city administrator position will also change names to become a city manager position.
The changes will have to be approved by both houses of the Tennessee legislature before being given final approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
State Rep. David Hawk and State Sen. Steve Southerland will carry the charter changes to Nashville for passage through the state legislature.
The discussion on changes to the charter was spurred by low participation in odd-numbered year elections, both by number of candidates and voters, and the costs associated with those elections.
If the changes are approved by the legislature, the earliest any changes could be enacted would be spring 2023, pending a final approval from the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
TAP FEES
The board also gave final approval to ordinances increasing water tap fees and sewer tap fees. The ordinances increasing fees were approved on first reading at a previous meeting, however, ordinances require a second reading and vote in addition to a public hearing.
“I have not received any comment since the last meeting. On my end nothing has changed,” Greeneville Water Commission Superintendent Laura White told the board.
The cost of a three-quarter-inch water tap, which is what most residential customers purchase, was $800, and a sewer tap was $1,000 for those living inside the city limits of Greeneville. Customers must also pay the cost of any asphalt or concrete needed.
The Water Commission recommended in September that the fee for a water tap be increased, and the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the increase Tuesday.
The water tap fee for those living in the Town of Greeneville was raised to $1,800, and the fee for a sewer tap increased to $2,000
For those outside the city limits, the cost rose from $1,600 for a water tap and $2,000 for a sewer tap to $2,300 for a water tap and $2,500 for a sewer tap.
OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved an ordinance on first reading that amends the size of the Parks and Recreation Committee to 12 members from 10 members.
Alderman Scott Bullington noted that the change in the number of committee members is an effort to get more community members involved.
“They need some more members that can be active,” Bullington said.
The ordinance will require a public hearing and second reading.
The board approved the purchases of a snow plow attachment for Public Works Department as well as a new traffic signal controller cabinet to replace the current unit at the intersection of Snapps Ferry Road and Forest Hills Drive. The current cabinet has been in use since 1991.
Both purchases were budgeted purchases for Public Works.
The board also approved the closure of portions of Bohannon Avenue and Main Street for the Greeneville Christmas Parade. The closure will prevent parking on the street for downtown church-goers on the Sunday morning of the parade.
Alderman Tim Teague expressed concern about closing the street and street parking for those attending church downtown on Sunday morning, particularly Reformation Lutheran Church, whose parking lot is only accessible from Main Street.
Aly Collins, the general manager of the Greene County Partnership, said that the Partnership, which organizes the parade, will be in close communication with downtown churches in advance of the event in an effort to make church-goers aware of the closures.