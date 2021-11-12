As the holiday shopping season ramps up, small businesses across Greene County are getting ready for Small Business Saturday, which is planned for Nov. 27.
The Saturday following Thanksgiving is traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year for smaller, locally owned businesses, a press release from the Greene County Partnership said. The release said the national campaign was created by American Express in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: getting more customers.
Shop Small Greene will highlight several local small businesses, and the Partnership encourages the community to get out, shop small and support the businesses that help the local community thrive while also finding unique gifts, the release said.
Participating merchants will also be a part of the Shop Small Greene Scavenger Hunt. Shoppers can pick up a scavenger hunt sheet at their first stop and have it stamped at each business along the way. At the end of the shopping day, sheets can be turned in at the shopper’s last stop for a chance to win prizes, the release said.
An addition to Shop Small Greene, there will be a Holiday Market being held in the Partnership’s parking lot in conjunction with the Depot Street Farmers Market. Several crafters and food trucks are lined up, and Santa will be there with his magical sleigh for photos, the release said. The Holiday Market will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Participating businesses include:
- A&J Boutique
- Aurora Beauty Boutique
- Bee Well Day Spa
- Brolin & Bailey Co.
- Broyles General Store
- Brumley’s Expression
- Greene Hemp Company
- Gypsy Soul Market
- Holly Knoll Farms – Pop Up Shop in the GCP Parking Lot
- Mercantile on Depot
- Merle Norman
- Painted Turtle Craft Co.
- Pritchard Design
- Shop Greeneville, TN – Pop Up Shop in the GCP Parking Lot
- The Blessed Bee Herbals, LLC
- The Burlap Bunny
- The GreeneHouse
- The Paislee Sunflower Boutique
- The UnCommon Collective
- Towne Square Package Store
- Two Little Birds – Pop Up Shop in the GCP Parking Lot
- Westown Florist
For more information about Shop Small Greene, or to find a map featuring participating businesses, visit the Greene County Partnership’s Facebook page or call 423-638-4111.