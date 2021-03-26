Businesses throughout Greene County are getting ready for the Greene County Partnership’s Hoppin’ Around Town event on April 3, a press release from the Partnership said.
Sponsored by Andrew Johnson Bank, the event focuses on shopping at small businesses.
According to the release, shoppers will pick up a sheet of paper at their first stop to be stamped at each participating business they visit, and sheets filled with all of the stamps can be dropped off at the shopper's last stop to enter prize drawings.
Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets to gather treats while visiting the participating businesses.
The event is dedicated to supporting the independent, local businesses that make Greene County unique and contribute to the local economy, the release said.
The Greene County Partnership will be open as a stop during the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the release said, and an Easter Bunny will be there to take photos with from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Partnership reminds shoppers they can also pick up a brochure for the mural trail.
Participating businesses include:
- Back Porch Antiques
- Baileyton Antique Mall and General Mercantile
- The Blessed Bee Herbs
- Bee Well Day Spa
- Brolin and Bailey Co.
- Broyles General Store
- Brown Nest Mercantile
- Brumley’s Expressions
- The Burlap Bunny
- Catalyst Coffee Company
- Creekside Vinyl
- Esther and Ella Boutique
- Greene County Partnership
- Gypsy Soul Market
- Mercantile on Depot
- Merle Norman Cosmetics
- Paisley Peach Trading Co.
- Sleep Solutions Mattress Gallery
- The Greene House
- Town Square Package Store
For more information about Hoppin' Around Town, visit the Greene County Partnership Facebook page or call 423-638-4111.