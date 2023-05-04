The Greene County Partnership (GCP) celebrated its 30th anniversary April 28 with a celebration gala at the General Morgan Inn.
The event was title sponsored by Century 21 Legacy and was attended by more than 200 guests, who were treated to an evening of entertainment by Entice the Band from Nashville.
The gala also served as the GCP’s annual meeting, during which awards were presented to outstanding members of the business community.
Creamy Cup was named Small Business of the Year for their outstanding support of local schools, nonprofits, and other businesses.
Rhonda Humbert was named Ambassador of the Year. This award is based on a point system for attending GCP events, making business connections and welcoming new businesses.
Gail Landers was named Volunteer of the Year for her commitment to volunteer work in Greeneville & Greene County.
Greeneville Energy Authority was awarded Business of the Year for its continued support of the Greene County Partnership and other community organizations as well as its commitment to bringing broadband to Greene County.
The awards were presented by John Loven, chair of the GCP board, and announced by GCP President and CEO Jeff Taylor.
“I am thrilled to say that our 30th Anniversary Gala was a great success and thank you to the GCP team and the General Morgan Inn’s staff for all their hard work. It was wonderful to see so many members of our community come together and celebrate,” Taylor said. “We are grateful to all of our sponsors for their support, and we look forward to continuing to serve and promote the growth of our community for many years.”