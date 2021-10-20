The Greene County Partnership will modify its weekly Food Truck Friday event to include a job fair this week.
The “Don’t Shy Away from a Great Job” event will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Partnership’s parking lot, located at 115 Academy St.
Two Shy Chefs will be the featured food truck on Friday. Some of its specialties include shrimp poboys, seafood platters and oysters, according to a press release from the Partnership.
“We are looking forward to hosting a variety of employers and organizations at this week’s job fair. With only two Food Truck Fridays left this season, we are hoping for a great turnout for our combined event,” said Christina Potts, Greene County Partnership business development specialist.
The following local employers will be ready to speak with job seekers:
- 3M Technical Ceramics
- All Ways Caring Home Care
- Amsee
- Caregiver, Inc. of Tennessee
- Davy Crockett TA Travel Center
- Donaldson Company
- DS Smith
- Foster Grandparents Program
- Greene County Schools
- Sumiriko
For more information, call the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111.