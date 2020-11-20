The Greene County Partnership has welcomed two new employees to the organization, a press release from the Partnership said. Christina Potts will serve as the Partnership’s business development specialist, and Trevor Rice as the public relations manager.
After working in the private sector including time with PDR Corporation, Potts brings her experience in communications, graphic design, and support of small businesses to her new role with the Partnership, the release said.
In addition to her career in the private sector, she has over 10 years of experience as a professor at a community college in Houston where she served as department chair for six years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and communications and a master of fine arts degree in interior design.
Potts will be responsible for promoting new business and development, while also serving existing businesses and industries with their needs, the release said. Her position will oversee the facilitation of the Manufacturers Council and keep in close contact with Greene County companies. She will also serve as a liaison between education and workforce development and hiring managers, according to the release.
Potts moved to Greene County in February with her husband and two children after choosing Greeneville as the one place they wanted to live due to its natural beauty, rich history and excellent schools, the release said.
“Greene County is a wonderful place to live," Potts said. "I am excited to give back to this community by working in creative ways with current and new businesses to reach their full potential."
Rice is from Mars Hill, North Carolina and has a passion for marketing and communications, the release said. He holds a degree in media and communication with a concentration in public relations and advertising from East Tennessee State University.
Formerly the marketing and promotions coordinator for the Town of Jonesborough, he was responsible for multiple marketing activities including the development and implementation of new social media strategies and plans, developing and maintaining working relationships with businesses and organizations, and completing detailed market research, the release said.
As public relations manager for the Partnership, Rice will help to establish and drive a multi-channel communications strategy while helping to develop a brand voice and maintain brand integrity across all platforms, according to the release.
“I have lived in East Tennessee for over six years now and have fallen in love with the people and community which I now call home," Rice said. "I’m looking forward to promoting Greene County and all of its wonderful assets."
“We are extremely proud to have these two individuals join our organization," said Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership. "They both hold a wealth of knowledge in their respected fields bringing new perspectives and experiences which will help to advance the mission of the Partnership.”