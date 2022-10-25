The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation culminated months of work Monday as it presented its “2030 Report: Looking Ahead To Improve Education In Greeneville.”
The project and resulting detailed 14-page report is a first in the nonprofit foundation’s 26-year history.
An estimated 50 local leaders and educators, including principals, central office staff, and members of the Greeneville Board of Education, attended the 30-minute presentation at the Walters State Community College Niswonger Campus.
They heard five specific recommendations for the school system’s future, based on feedback from more than 250 confidential surveys of parents, teachers, students and community members administered by a 15-member 2030 Visioning Committee.
“One of the most encouraging aspects of this process was the universal recognition of something that the committee already knew: that Greeneville is a special place to call home,” said Amanda Waddell, committee member and executive director of the foundation.
That being said, the report listed eight key themes that emerged from the surveys — three positive and five that show concerns or needs for improvement.
The positive key themes are:
- Greeneville City Schools has a history and expectation of high performance.
- Parents, teachers, students, and community members have tremendous pride in the district.
- Many parents, particularly elementary parents, are satisfied with the current status and direction of GCS.
The other key themes are:
- Many teachers in GCS feel unheard and undervalued professionally.
- Some parents and faculty, particularly middle and high school parents, are concerned with discipline issues in schools.
- Many parents feel like the district could and should do a better job communicating directly with families.
- Many community members are prepared to help GCS succeed, but have not been asked to help.
- While GCS has excelled in several academic areas, there are notable opportunities for improvement in several key subjects.
Page 6 of the report shows state assessment data, comparing the amount of change in student proficiency from 2017 to 2022.
The data shows increases in three subjects: third grade English Language Arts (ELA), Algebra II and English II.
The data also shows decreases in six subjects: grades 3-8 ELA, grades 3-8 math, seventh grade math, Algebra I, geometry, and English I.
The assessment data takes into account the fact that no state testing was conducted in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact the pandemic had on learning.
Following the presentation, Director of Schools Steve Starnes issued the following statement: “I want to thank everyone who participated in this survey and for the passion they have for Greeneville City Schools. Your support is greatly appreciated.
“But most of all, I want to thank our students and teachers for the resiliency, determination, and support of one another over the past two-and-one-half years. The disruptions to public education caused by the pandemic have presented challenges that none of us have ever had to face in our lifetime. But our students, teachers, educators, and parents have continually risen to the challenge and overcome so much during this time.
“While there remains areas that we wish to focus on and improve in, the performance by our students, teachers, and educators during the 2021-22 school year is something to be celebrated,” Starnes said.
He listed a number of recent recognitions from the state: five schools being named Reward Schools, the school system being named Exemplary, all six schools having Level 5 Composite Growth, and a graduation rate of 98.5%.
“As we move forward, GCS remains committed to Cultivating the Mind and Impacting the Heart through Excellence and Equity for all students (a reference to the GCS motto). We are also excited to hear that the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation is committed to supporting the work of our teachers, educators, and the district so that our students may be prepared and confident to own their future, whether they choose to enroll in post-secondary education, enlist in the military to serve our country, or seek to enter the workforce as contributing members of our community,” Starnes concluded.
FIVE RECOMMENDATIONS
The committee’s five specific recommendations for the future are:
- Prepare students for a successful future with high-quality math and ELA curricula, presented by Michelle Freeman.
- Foster a climate of culture and communication, presented by Watson Leonard, chairman, and Anna Sutton, both of whom have children who will be graduating in 2030.
- Make GCS the best district for teachers in East Tennessee, presented by Scott Crawford.
- World class facilities for today and future generations, presented by Leonard.
- Invest in leadership, presented by Tammy Albright.
In an interview after the presentation, Leonard said the project has taken seven months to complete.
The committee decided to focus on 2030 because they knew it would not be an overnight solution, he said. The report is meant as recommendations for the school system, and while it can be hard to take feedback, the foundation wants to work together with the school system to move forward, he explained.
Of the 250 surveys, approximately 110 were completed by GCS educators, and approximately 100 were completed by parents of GCS students.
In addition to Leonard, Waddell, Freeman, Watson Leonard, Sutton, Crawford, and Albright, members of the 2030 Visioning Committee are: Matt Cooter, Cal Doty, Michelle Loven, John Morrell, Brenda Ottinger, Amy Weems, Chris Wilhoit, and Thomas Wright.
Leonard noted that around half of the committee members are part of the GCS Education Foundation, and the other half represent a cross section of the community. This cross section includes, for example, parents of students of different ages, of students who plan to enter the workforce upon graduation, and of students who plan to attend college.
The foundation also hired a consultant Taylor Hall, of Locked On Strategies in Greenville, S.C. In his brief remarks during the presentation, Hall said, “There are very few communities where I have seen more passion for excellence than Greeneville City Schools.”
For more information about GCS Education Foundation, visit www.gcseducationfoundation.net.