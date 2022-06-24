Jeff Morgan has enjoyed a satisfying 34-year career with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
On Friday, Morgan was congratulated on his retirement at a reception held in a spot very familiar to him, Criminal Court at the Greene County Courthouse.
Morgan, 54, has worked on many tough cases over the years as he rose through sheriff’s department ranks from corrections officer, dispatcher, patrol, deputy, detective and then detective captain.
“It’s been a long road. It’s been rewarding and it’s been an honor to serve 34 years,” he said.
With Morgan’s retirement and the recent retirement of former Administrative Capt. Terry Rader, Sheriff Wesley Holt loses a combined 66 years of law enforcement experience.
Holt Friday noted Morgan’s “vast knowledge of the law enforcement field.”
“He is well respected in the local, state and federal law enforcement circles. When a person such as Jeff retires, it is at a great loss for the department since he is a walking encyclopedia of law enforcement knowledge,” Holt said. “Jeff has worked all areas here at the department from corrections to patrol to detective and administration. He has been an asset to the department and we wish him well in his retirement.”
Evidence Technician Angie Weems worked with Morgan for 31 years, including more than 20 years in the Criminal Investigations Division supervised for many of them by Morgan.
“I’ve probably worked more (cases) with Jeff Morgan than anyone else,” Weems said.
As a patrol deputy, Morgan was among the first law enforcement officers on scene at the 1997 Lillelid family murders, a case still vivid in the minds of the public.
Weems said that as a detective, Morgan worked as lead investigator in a variety of cases, including several he received recognition for from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Morgan was the lead investigator in the 2004 investigation following a bank robbery at the Greene County Bank branch in Mosheim.
“He worked really hard on that case.” Weems said.
Another 2004 case involved the armed kidnapping of an eastern Greene County woman. Both investigations led to the arrest and prosecution of the defendants responsible for the crimes.
For his work in those cases, Morgan was recognized in 2005 by federal officials as the Project Safe Neighborhoods and Violent Crime Task Force “Officer of the Year” for the federal Eastern District of Tennessee.
“Detective Morgan continuously exemplified professionalism and dedication to the ultimate mission of Project Safe Neighborhoods, to reduce gun violence and to protect citizens from violent crime,” a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Weems recalled she and Morgan also worked on the first Amber Alert case in Greene County in 2010, involving three defendants who kidnapped a baby and then fled to Miami, where they were located and charged.
More recently, Morgan investigated the August 2016 murder of 21-year-old Jessie N. Morrison, whose body was found on a rural road in Afton. An ensuing trial resulted in a murder conviction for Vonda Smith, the grandmother of Morrison’s oldest child.
Weems said Morgan was a law enforcement professional who was also concerned about the well-being of his fellow deputies.
“He’s always been fair. He cares a lot. He always checked on you and he always checked on your family,” Weems said.
Detective Lt. C. Michelle Holt worked with Morgan for 26 years. She said Morgan was always ready to assist other deputies.
“He’s been a go-to (person) as long as I’ve been here. If you’ve got a question, he has an answer or he will find it,” Holt said.
Holt humorously recalled one night early in her career, when she was working at the Greene County Detention Center, Morgan brought a driving under the influence suspect into the jail sallyport.
“He must have hit a skunk on the way. It stunk. The whole jail smelled like a skunk,” she said.
Former Sheriff Pat Hankins attended the reception and also had praise for Morgan.
“All the time I was here Jeff was one I could truly trust. Jeff was extremely smart,” said Hankins, who also worked on cases with Morgan when he was a detective with the Greeneville Police Department prior to becoming sheriff.
“We always worked well together. He was always willing to help,” Hankins said.
Greeneville police Detective Capt. Tim Davis, Morgan’s counterpart at the police department, also stopped by the reception to wish Morgan well.
“It’s a big loss to lose him. I’m glad he made it to retirement,” said Davis, who began his career as a Greene County sheriff’s deputy and worked alongside Morgan.
“When I got promoted to detective captain, we worked well together. He’s a good man. I wish him the best in his retirement,” Davis said.
Earlier this week, Sheriff Holt promoted Detective Lt. Jeff Davis to sheriff’s department detective captain.
Morgan has no set plans for retirement.
“I’ve got some work around the house to do and play a little golf,” he said. “I’ll find something to do eventually.”