The Greene County Sheriff’s Department was recognized for excellence among law enforcement peers by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office at the recent Law Enforcement Challenge competition.
The THSO advocates for traffic safety and assists law enforcement agencies in promoting safety on state roadways.
Steve Dillard, THSO liaison for the East Tennessee Region, presented two awards Tuesday to Sheriff Wesley Holt. The awards were among those given to police agencies following the annual competition based on performance in 2019.
The year 2020, with its unique challenges to police due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was also considered, THSO Director Buddy Lewis said.
The sheriff’s department was recognized as the top law enforcement agency in the 46-75 Officers Category.
The sheriff’s department also received the Director’s Award for overall performance.
Law Enforcement Challenge awards were announced on Jan. 11. A total of 53 applications were submitted, including 11 from agencies in East Tennessee, 14 from Middle Tennessee and 17 from West Tennessee.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol-Fall Branch District 5 office was also recognized by the THSO, with a third-place award in the THP Districts Category.
Dillard was recently promoted to the senior law enforcement liaison for the THSO. The new THSO liaison for the East Tennessee Region is Derrick Woods, former chief deputy of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department. Woods was recently recognized by the THSO as 2020 East Tennessee Deputy of the Year for his efforts to improve traffic safety in Cocke County.
Woods joined Dillard Tuesday at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for the presentation to Holt, who has served as network coordinator for the THSO in the Tri-Cities area since 2015.
AWARD CRITERIA
The sheriff’s department was evaluated by the THSO in a number of traffic safety-related categories, including effectiveness and seat belt use enforcement. The THSO also looked at efforts to prevent traffic fatalities, crashes with injuries, DUI crashes and total crashes.
Other categopries include seat belt citations, speeding citations, DUI arrests, crash analysis and distracted driving.
The THSO found that in Greene County in 2019, seat belt use increased, along with seat belt citations, speeding citations and arrests for driving under the influence.
Decreases were seen in total injuries, total crashes, DUI crashes and other factors including effective crash analysis and preventive measures taken at high-incidence crash locations.
The sheriff’s department was recognized for the highest average in the categories where it won awards.
THSO statistics drawn from traffic safety-related initiatives in 2019 illustrate success in different categories.
The average seat belt use rate in 2019 statewide for vehicle occupants stood at 91.75%, the same rate in Greene County and an increase over the 2018 rate of 90.9%.
There were no speed-related fatalities in 2019 in Greene County, compared to three in 2018 and nine in 2017, according to the THSO.
There were 175 crashes with injuries in 2019 in Greene County. The total for 2018 was 227. There were 212 crashes with injuries in 2017.
There were 29 driving under the influence-related crashes in 2019 in Greene County, compared to 36 in 2018 and 22 in 2017.
DUI arrests in 2019 by the sheriff’s department in 2019 totaled 97, up from 94 DUI arrests in 2018 and 79 in 2017.
Total crashes numbered 815 in 2019, compared to 970 in 2018 and 952 in 2017.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department issued 310 seat belt law violations in 2019, well above the 135 citations written up in 2018 and 139 citations written in 2017.
Speeding citations handed out by the sheriff’s department in 2019 total 1,145, compared to 800 in 2018 and 931 in 2017.
The sheriff’s department assisted in several saturation patrols during 2019 “in which top crash areas were targeted, resulting in fewer crashes,” according to the THSO.
Deputies also focused on distracted driving in 2019. Tennessee’s “Hands Free” law went into effect on July 1, 2019.
“Greene County Sheriff’s Department officers were encouraged to issue warnings at first, then citations starting in September,” Dillard said.
More than 17,000 people had contact with deputies as they learned about the new law.
The end result was safer roads in Greene County.
‘DOING AN EXCELLENT JOB’
“They’re doing an excellent job,” Dillard said. “That speaks volumes for them to be the top dog. This is their award. All their efforts are not overlooked.”
Holt complimented efforts by deputies in furthering traffic safety in Greene County.
The Law Enforcement Challenge was the 16th annual such event. The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges in some of the competition categories in 2020, but THSO continues to assist the sheriff’s department and other agencies.
“One of the biggest things we are seeing is trying to make sure their officers are healthy,” Dillard said.
He said the THSO hopes to assist law enforcement agencies with more safety-related enforcement efforts in 2021.
“We are hoping to get out in the field again. We are ready,” Dillard said. “we are not here to tell an agency what you can do, but how can we be the link to assist you.”
Woods, a 32-year law enforcement veteran who until December served as chief deputy of the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department, said he looks forward to assisting the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and other East Tennessee law enforcement agencies.
“He’s going to do a good job up here. We’ve got a great relationship with the sheriff’s department,” Dillard said.
Lewis congratulated all law enforcement agencies that won awards in the 16th annual Law Enforcement Challenge. He said in a news release that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations like the Greene County Sheriff’s Department continue efforts to promote traffic safety.
“The THSO is proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of Tennessee law enforcement agencies this year,” Lewis said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic presented unique obstacles we’ve never experienced before in traffic enforcement. Despite this, our partners remained focused, diligent, and enthusiastic about saving lives across Tennessee roadways. We appreciate all of our law enforcement partners and look forward to continuing our shared mission toward zero deaths,” Lewis said.
For a complete list of award winners, visit www.tntrafficsafety.org.