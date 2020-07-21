A dogged member of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department is now able to perform his duties with additional protection.
K-9 Loki received a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a recent charitable donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
Loki’s vest was sponsored by Joanne Simoneau of Singer Island, Florida, and embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”
Loki is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois imported from Europe and trained and certified by Tar Heel Canine in North Carolina. Loki’s handler is Deputy Michael Ball.
“Loki and I are extremely grateful for this donation. It’s amazing the love and support people show our partners. Now, it’s time to put in some work and show our gratitude,” Ball said.
Loki “is a dual-purpose K-9 used in narcotics detection, apprehension, tracking, article search and open-area search,” a news release said.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided nearly 4,000 vests with a combined value $6.9 million to K-9s in all 50 states, made possible by private and corporate donations. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States, according to the release.
Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.
Sheriff Wesley Holt thanked Vested Interest for the donation.
“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is extremely grateful to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., for this donation. This donation saves our department over $1,000 in a new vest purchase for Loki,” Holt said. “Loki is a great K-9 and has an excellent handler, Michael Ball, who works and trains with Loki on a daily basis.”
Holt cited Loki’s “proven results, including a successful track and apprehension of a wanted person on his second day on the job.”
On March 19, Loki helped apprehend a man who tried to flee on foot from a vehicle parked on an access road near the Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Deputies found a hat on the ground while pursuing the man. Next to the hat was a plastic bag containing about 3.7 grams of methamphetamine.
The man was told to stop but continued running. Loki and Ball were called in after movements were heard in nearby woods. When deputies got close to the suspect, he began running again and allegedly ignored commands to stop.
The man was located nearby by Loki hiding in a brush-covered area on airport property.
Loki effected the arrest of the man “by biting his buttocks,” a report said.
The defendant was charged with methamphetamine possession, evading arrest and other offenses.
On April 22, Loki played a key role in the arrest of a man who ran from a car after a vehicle pursuit that ended on Hazel Shelton Road.
Deputies and K-9 Loki began a search for the man, who was successfully tracked and located inside a shed, where he was taken into custody.
Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a 501©(3) charity with the mission of providing bullet- and stab- protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
“This potentially lifesaving body armor for (a) four-legged K-9 is U.S. made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice certified,” the release said.
The Vested Interest program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.
Contributions can also be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.