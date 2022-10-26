Area law enforcement agencies will host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, will have three prescription drug take-back sites at South Greene High School, West Greene High School and outside Walmart, 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
“The disposal service is free and anonymous for consumers, with no questions asked. Keep in mind that needles, sharps, asthma inhalers, and illicit drugs are not accepted at the drop locations,” Capt. Nick Milligan said in a news release.
Liquids, including intravenous solutions, are also not accepted.
The Mosheim Police Department will conduct a prescription drug take-back at the police department, 230 Main St.
“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic. That's why it was great to see hundreds of folks from across Greene County clean out their medicine cabinets and turn (contents) in - safely and anonymously,” Mosheim police Chief Dustin Jeffers said in a release.
“Bring all unwanted or expired medications. Thank you for doing your part to help protect our community,” Jeffers said.
The Tusculum Police Department will also host a prescription drug take-back site at the police department, 145 Alexander St.
“This event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications,” Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene said in a news release.
Greene noted the DEA and its partners “will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs” at more than drop-off 4,000 locations nationwide.
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an important part of DEA’s efforts to fight the overdose epidemic and save lives,” Greene said. “The Tusculum Police Department encourages everyone across the county to dispose of unneeded medications throughout the year to help keep our communities safe and healthy.”
The Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department have prescription drug drop boxes in their lobbies.
Drop-offs can be done at the Greeneville Police Department box “24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Detective Capt. Tim Davis said.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is held twice each year, in the spring and fall.
It is “an opportunity for everyone to dispose of medications that are expired or no longer needed. These medications, including prescription opioid pain relievers and stimulants, can be habit-forming leading to addiction or overdose,” according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
During the April 2022 Take Back Day, “Tennesseans safely and securely disposed of more than 5,600 pounds of medications,” a news release from the state agency said.