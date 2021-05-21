As summer gets closer, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department will participate in several upcoming Tennessee Highway Safety Office activities.
The sheriff’s department will partner in enforcement activities with the THSO during the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which begins Monday and runs through June 6.
Law enforcement agencies across the state will step up seat belt enforcement efforts as part of a nationwide mobilization by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Buckling up is such a simple task that can keep you and your family safe in the car. But it’s more than that,” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said in a news release.
“Our law enforcement officers see the consequences of not buckling up. We see the loss of life,” Holt said. “Often, it could have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt. This should be automatic.”
According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network, known as TITAN, 403 people killed in Tennessee traffic crashes last year were not wearing a seat belt. The number represents about 33% of Tennessee’s total traffic fatalities in 2020.
There were 9,466 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2020 in traffic crashes in the U.S., according to NHTSA. Also last year, 55% of passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes during the nighttime hours of 6 p.m. to 5:59 a.m. were not wearing seat belt.
“That’s why one focus of the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt enforcement, writing citations both day and night,” the release said.
A separate grant provided by the THSO and NHTSA enables the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. May 28, to 1 a.m. May 29 “in selected areas of Greene County,” a news release said.
The sobriety checkpoint, which targets drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, is part of the “ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” the release said.