The Greene County Sheriffs Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 8 to 11 p.m. on June 18 in selected areas of Greene County.
“The checkpoints will target those who are driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” a news release said.
Funding for the program, part of what the news release said is “an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.