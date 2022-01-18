The Greene County Sheriffs Department plans two upcoming sobriety checkpoints.
The first sobriety checkpoint will be conducted from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday “in selected areas of Greene County,” a news release said.
The second sobriety checkpoint will be conducted from 10 p.m. Jan. 28, to 1 a.m. Jan. 29, in selected areas of the county.
“The checkpoints will target those who are driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” a news release said.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.