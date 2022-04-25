The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will host the National Drug Take-Back Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at three collection sites, Sheriff Wesley Holt said in a news release.
The event is held in partnership with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
There will be three parking lot drop-off sites:
- North Greene High School, 4675 Old Baileyton Road
- South Greene High School, 7469 Asheville Highway.
- West Greene High School, 275 West Greene Drive.
Deputies will be present at all locations to assist residents.
Deputies will take all unwanted prescriptions and drugs.
“The disposal service is free and anonymous for consumers, no questions asked,” the release said.
Some items will not be accepted at the drop-off locations. They include needles, sharps, asthma inhalers and illicit drugs.
For more information about the drug take-back event, visit: www.deatakeback.com.