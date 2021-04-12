The Greene County Sheriffs Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint from 10 p.m. Friday, April 23 to 1 a.m. Saturday, April 24, in selected areas of Greene County.
“The checkpoints will target those who are driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs,” and are part of “an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” according to a news release.
Funding for the checkpoint program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.