The Greene County Sheriffs Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints from 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6 to 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 “in selected areas of Greene County,” a news release said.
Checkpoints are conducted as part of “an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County,” the release said.
The checkpoints will target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.