The Greene County Sheriffs Department will conduct sobriety checkpoints from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, in selected areas of Greene County.
Checkpoints “will target those who are driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs” as part of “an ongoing effort to make the roadways safe for the citizens of Greene County” a news release said.
Funding for the program is provided by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.