The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will partner with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to increase impaired-driving enforcement through Jan. 1.
The holiday season enforcement initiative began Wednesday.
The THSO’s “Booze It and Lose It” campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” nationwide mobilization.
“During this holiday season we want everyone to have safe travel. Our officers will be out looking for impaired driving on the roadways of Greene County,” Sheriff Wesley Holt said in a news release.
Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement, “aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk driving crashes, injuries and fatalities this year,” the release said.
The consequences of a single driving under the influence conviction for a first-time offender in Tennessee could include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment and the installation of an ignition interlock device on the offender’s vehicle.
“We want everyone to make it home safely, so please designate a sober driver,” Holt said.
The THSO provides grant funding to support the Greene County Sheriff’s Department’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign.
For more information about the THSO, visit www.trafficsafety.org.