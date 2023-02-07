Ellen Lipe, Greeneville City Schools chief financial officer, has received special recognition from the Tennessee Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) board of directors for serving as TASBO president for 2022.
A press release from the organization explains that the TASBO board coordinates an annual conference that brings together over 300 school business officials from across the state of Tennessee to share ideas, best practices and participate in professional development.
"With great vision Mrs. Lipe led a successful conference that yielded record-breaking attendance," the press release said.
Lipe said, “It was a wonderful honor to be named President of TASBO and serve our membership during the past year. TASBO has been integral in helping me succeed as a school business official, and I loved being able to give back to the organization that supports our hard-working school business officials across the State of Tennessee. This year, we shattered every conference attendance record with 361 registrants, and I know that means we continue to provide a valuable service to our school districts.
"Additionally, we raised over $9,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, allowing us to grant a full wish to a child in Tennessee. Since the conference theme was The JOY of School Business, a Christmas theme, I think this was very appropriate.
"I look forward to continuing my service to the Board of Directors as Immediate Past President and using what I’ve learned to help our future officers succeed.”
The press release continued, "Lipe has been instrumental in leading our organization, and we are grateful for her continued leadership and service to TASBO," adding "... the organization will continue to benefit, grow, and thrive while she serves as Immediate Past President and continues her work serving on the Board of Directors."
Lipe holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from East Tennessee State University and a Master of Accountancy from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
She also holds the designations of certified public accountant, school financial officer, and certified municipal finance officer.