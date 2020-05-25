The Greeneville Energy Authority board of directors will consider taking action to select the next head of the Greeneville Light & Power System on Tuesday.
The board, which oversees GLPS, will meet at 9 a.m. in the boardroom of the GLPS office at 110 N. College St.
On the agenda is the next step in selecting the next president and chief executive officer for GLPS. The board has interviewed Chuck Bowlin, currently operations supervisor, for the position and last month voted to begin contract negotiations with him.
Current President and CEO Bill Caroll announced his intention earlier this year to retire at the end of June.
In other business, the board will consider expenditures and projects that require its approval.