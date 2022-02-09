A Celebration of Life for a respected Greeneville community leader who passed away last week will be held on Saturday.
Walter “Gene” Maddox, 77, passed away on Jan. 31. Maddox is a former president of the George Clem Multicultural Alliance.
A celebration and memorial of Maddox’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, 715 Wesley Ave.
“Rest Easy Gene. Thank you for all you have done. You will be greatly missed,” a post on the George Clem Multicultural Alliance Facebook page said.
“Gene was such a good father, friend and grandfather and loyal ally. We shall never forget his kindness and strength that he gave out to each person whom he loved dearly,” a family friend posted on the website.
Maddox was born in Shelby, North Carolina, but lived in Greeneville from the time he was a small child.
Maddox was a 1965 graduate of George Clem High School. He later pursued studies at East Tennessee State University.
“Although visually impaired, he would later become an entrepreneur and self-employed businessman who orchestrated his business practices around investing in the community around him,” an obituary in The Greeneville Sun said.
Maddox founded and operated the “Ebony Shop,” a community market, gathering place and arcade in the Wesley Heights neighborhood for local children to congregate.
Maddox eventually retired from left business sector “and focused solely on serving and giving back to the Greeneville community as a whole,” the obituary said.
Maddox also worked for Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center as assistant program coordinator until his retirement.
Maddox was a man of many interests.
He “had a passion for the sciences, from political to physics, and greatly valued education. ... In his younger years he was a devoted jogger and practiced karate on into his later years. He was a connoisseur of music and avid supporter of the institution of radio,” his obituary said.
Maddox “loved history and was somewhat of a local historian,” and his legacy includes his lifelong dedication to community service.
Greene County Commissioner Bill Dabbs served with Maddox on the George Clem Multicultural Alliance board.
Dabbs was treasurer when Maddox was board president.
“We would always talk about what we could do, not only for the African American community but for the community as whole,” Dabbs said.
“One of our focuses that I remember was to give out scholarships on Martin Luther King’s birthday each year. We received funding from (the former) Laughlin Hospital and Takoma Hospital. We would disperse those scholarships in the community,” Dabbs said. “Gene was a good person. Even with his disability, being blind, it didn’t stop him from giving back to the community.”
Dabbs recalled that Maddox was always involved in the annual Freedom Day “Eighth of August” Celebration in Greeneville.
“He was into the Eighth of August Celebration here in town that commemorates when Andrew Johnson freed his slaves. He always was a big part of keeping that celebration going,” Dabbs said.
Maddox “was someone you could sit down and have a conversation with, a real meaningful conversation.”
Dabbs said Maddox was considered a leader in the community.
“I have always been someone who stays and works in the background. I have never really wanted to sit on the throne, but someone has to sit on the throne. And that was Gene,” Dabbs said.
Bill Edmonds shared leadership roles with Maddox in the George Clem Multicultural Alliance and the Wesley Cemetery Association. Edmonds referred to his friend’s vast knowledge of local history.
“Gene Maddox, as most of us knew him, was a fountain of knowledge when it came to African American history. More specifically, we were often ‘schooled’ when it came to events surrounding slavery and the period known as ‘Reconstruction,’” Edmonds wrote.
Maddox “loved and cared for his community, as shown by the numerous organizations that he either served or participated in leadership positions.”
Maddox’ loss is particularly felt in February, National Black History Month.
Maddox “is well known throughout East Tennessee for bringing knowledge and diversity to the table when it came to making lives better to all in our area,” Edmonds wrote.
“I am sure his family will miss him, Wesley Heights and the Greeneville community at large will miss him. I am certain that all who knew him will feel the void left by his passing,” Edmonds wrote.
Sally Causey, former longtime Rural Resources executive director, noted Maddox’s many interests and willingness to share his knowledge with others.
“Gene was an amazing friend who always thought in terms of what was possible. He enthusiastically got involved in anything that supported youth, music, food, or the history of our area, particularly African American history,” Causey said.
Thanks to Maddox’s “steadfast leadership and persistence, the Eighth of August Celebration has continued for many years and the knowledge of the date’s significance is now well known,” she said.
Causey first met Maddox when she moved to Greeneville in the early 1990s to work at Tusculum University.
“My job at Tusculum was to find community projects that students could help with, and Gene was ready with ideas. Thanks to him, students became involved in an after-school tutoring project, meeting in the basement of Tabernacle Presbyterian Church,” she said. “We then served together on the first board of Rural Resources and 10 years later worked together at Rural Resources for the next decade.”
Causey said that most recently, Maddox was involved in the group that just launched the Exploring the Arts Program and met for the first time on Feb. 5.
“Gene’s long memory and vast store of local knowledge is already missed. He was a bright light and someone who genuinely loved and cared for all: friends, strangers, and the entire community,” Causey said.
Maddox was well known in Greene County. Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward was a friend of Maddox.
“He was a very, very interesting man, a good-hearted man. He had the best interests of the community at heart always,” Ward said.
Darrell Key said he met Maddox about three years ago through his role as chairman of the Greene County Democratic Party. Maddox offered some thought-provoking perspectives.
“We mostly talked local and national politics and the impact on minority communities. Gene also had a wonderful history locked away about the growth and changes within the local Black community. I hope someone took the time to record just some of his memories,” Key said.
“Mr. Maddox was a great asset to Greeneville and Greene County and will leave a void linking our past to our future,” Key added.
John Jones Jr., retired managing editor of The Greeneville Sun, was another longtime friend of Maddox.
“I greatly admired his cheerful, heroic spirit in the face of his severe visual limitations; his open, friendly, caring approach to other people; and the dedication and leadership he brought to the work of the George Clem Multicultural Association and, through the association, to the entire community,” Jones said.
The association reference refers to the former name of the organization, which was changed in 2006 to the George Clem Multicultural Alliance.
“I feel that (Maddox) was a truly outstanding citizen and made an important, lasting positive impact among us through his life. His passing is a loss to us all,” Jones said.
In addition to serving as president of the George Clem Multicultural Association, Maddox is a former president of the Greeneville Organization for the Blind.
Maddox was a board member of the Community Economic Development Network of East Tennessee, the Tabernacle Soup Kitchen Ministry, the Greeneville Heritage Trust, the Greeneville City Schools Diversity Committee, and former member of the NAACP. He was also a lifelong member and elder of The Tabernacle Presbyterian Church.
Maddox received many honors during his lifetime. He was recognized in January 2010 with a Dream Achiever Award” at a service held in Friendship Baptist Church as part of a celebration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King.
Maddox was recognized as a community leader as someone “who didn’t let vision problems prevent him from achieving success.”
Maddox “refused to allow circumstances to stand in his way” as he achieved success in life, the Rev. Cecil Mills Jr. said at the presentation
Reverends John Catts and Van Scott will preside at Saturday’s Celebration of Life service for Maddox.
For a full obituary on Maddox, see Tuesday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.
Staff Writers Cicely Babb and Spencer Morrell contributed to this report.