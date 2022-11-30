Special holiday music on Friday will kick off an assortment of seasonal events planned at the historic General Morgan Inn.
Leslie Vaughn and her students will perform at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the hotel, located at 111 N. Main St. in downtown Greeneville. Kris Carlson will follow at 7 p.m.
Complimentary hot chocolate and hot apple cider will be provided 6-8 p.m. in the hotel’s lobby during the concerts as part of “Christmas in Downtown Greeneville.”
“We look forward to this event each year because it’s such a fun way to kick off the holiday season,” said Isaac Myers, the hotel’s general manager. “Come for the town’s tree lighting at 6 p.m. and shop with our downtown merchants. While you’re downtown, stop by the hotel and warm up by our fire while enjoying live music and hot beverages. Our hotel will be lavishly decorated for Christmas by then and is a wonderful spot for family photos. Then, end the evening with a delicious dinner at Brumley’s Restaurant. It’s going to be a special night!”
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa Claus will visit the hotel as part of “Brunch with Santa.” The annual event will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Brumley’s Restaurant with seatings available at 10 a.m. or noon. Reservations for the brunch are required by calling 423-787-7500. In addition, complimentary photographs with Santa will be available for participating children, thanks to the Greeneville Kiwanis Club. “But call soon for brunch reservations because we are almost sold out,” Myers said.
He noted that the hotel’s popular Christmas Day Buffet sold out in just a few days. “Our holiday events sell out fast,” Myers said.
A special New Year’s Eve Bash will be held at the hotel on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Partygoers can choose from two packages – one with heavy hors d’oeuvres and live music, or another one that also includes a deluxe guest room.
Featured hors d’oeuvres include prime rib with rolls and assorted sauces, bourbon-bacon chicken skewers, lemon-garlic shrimp, spinach artichoke dip with crostini, a charcuterie display, vegetable crudité, and a variety of holiday desserts.
“We will have music by popular band Ivy Road in our lobby and DJ Robby Branson will be spinning the tunes on our second-floor Garden Terrace,” Myers said.
“We’ll also have party favors and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, of course.”
A cash bar will be available – partygoers must be 21 or older to attend the event.
Call 423-787-1000 for pricing and to make reservations. “We always usher in the New Year with elegance and style,” Myers said.