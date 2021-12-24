The General Morgan Inn invites the public to “ring in the new year in elegance” at the historic hotel Dec. 31.
“Start the celebration at Brumley’s Restaurant with a special gourmet dinner, walk around downtown to enjoy all of the many festivities, then end the night in a luxurious guest room at our hotel,” Bronson Winters, the hotel’s general manager, said in a news release. “Greeneville has a fun night planned that will end with a lighted ball drop and spectacular fireworks!”
Dinner seatings will be offered 5-9:30 p.m. by reservation only. The ala carte menu features a variety of entrees ranging from Beef Wellington and Smoked Old-Fashioned Duck to Halibut & Shrimp Etouffee and Double-Cut Pork Chop. To make a restaurant reservation, call 423-787-7500. To make a hotel reservation, call 423-787-1000.
The hotel is located in historic Downtown Greeneville, site of the Town of Greeneville’s annual “Midnight On Main” celebration. This year, the event features live music, fireworks and more activities for all ages, beginning at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Midnight on Main will be held along two blocks of Main Street from Summer to Church streets with three main venues: the General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and the Capitol Theatre.
The hotel will host this year’s Kid’s Zone inside its Grand Ballroom. Admission to the Kids Zone is free, thanks to volunteers from First Christian Church. To enter the Kids Zone, follow the signs near Esther & Ella’s Boutique on Church Street.