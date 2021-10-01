A special fine art exhibit is on display in the lobby of the historic General Morgan Inn through Oct. 26.
The exhibit, “Fine Art in Northeast Tennessee,” is an artist-member exhibition by the Northeast Chapter of Tennessee Craft, a news release from the hotel said.
The show features works by six regional artists including Richard Dwyer (wood), Nancy Fischman (clay), Dwight Hobbs (wood), Louise Nuttle (fiber), Nancy Wagner (fiber) and George Wurtzel (wood).
The opening coincides with the kickoff of Tennessee Craft Week, a week-long, statewide celebration of fine craft and craft artists across Tennessee. The week will culminate in the 43rd Annual Fall Tennessee Craft Fair, Oct. 8-10, at Centennial Park in Nashville. Two of the featured artists exhibiting at the General Morgan Inn — Nancy Wagner and Richard Dwyer — will also be participating in the Fall Tennessee Craft Fair.
“We are so glad to be back at the General Morgan Inn after so many exhibitions and craft fairs were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic,” said Louise Nuttle, current president of the Northeast Chapter. “While social media is great for sharing images and e-commerce has been a lifesaver for those artists who make their living from their craft, there is no substitute for seeing this work up close and in person. We’re so appreciative of the General Morgan Inn for supporting local artists and allowing us to use their beautiful lobby to share our work with the public.”
For anyone interested in purchasing any of the pieces on display at the conclusion of the exhibition or inquiring about other work by exhibiting artists, their contact information can be found alongside their exhibition pieces as well as information about the artists.
The exhibition is free and open to the public 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the General Morgan Inn. Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite piece by submitting a ballot located on a table in the center of the hotel’s lobby. The exhibition will be formally judged later in October, and awards will be presented for “Best in Show” as well as prizes for first, second, and third places. A certificate will also be presented for “People’s Choice,” based on the ballots collected during the exhibition.
The Northeast Chapter is one of six active chapters across the state and represents and welcomes craft artists from Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. The chapter will be highlighting several exhibiting artists each day on its Instagram and Facebook feeds during Tennessee Craft Week — follow them @tncraftne.
To learn more about Tennessee Craft, including information on other Tennessee Craft Week events and the Fall Tennessee Craft Fair, visit its website at TennesseeCraft.org.
To learn more about the Northeast Chapter or to inquire about becoming a member, send an email to northeasttncraft@gmail.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @tncraftne.