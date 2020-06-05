The General Morgan Inn will reopen its guest rooms at 4 p.m. on June 15, according to a news release issued Friday.
“We are excited to reopen our rooms for guests who are eager to resume leisure travel, especially for vacations this summer,” General Manager Bronson Winters said. “Every precaution has been taken at the hotel to keep employees, guests and the community safe.”
New protocols at the hotel include increased deep cleaning, hand-sanitizer stations in public areas, plexiglass partitions at the Front Desk check-in area, and separate designated entrance and exit doors for the public, he said.
The hotel temporarily closed its doors three months ago as a precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Brumley’s Restaurant will reopen at a later date for dinner and weekend brunch only with a special menu, Winters said.
Reservations are now being accepted for guest rooms and future group events at the hotel, located at 111 N. Main St. For more information, call the hotel at 423-787-1000.