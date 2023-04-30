Deborah Lewellen, right, founder of the Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue group, speaks with a volunteer Saturday during an event to raise awareness about the group at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
An event Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds helped increase public awareness about adopting German Shepherd breed dogs in need of a home.
The “Rockin’ For Rescue Dawg Pawty” held by the Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue group offered information about how to adopt a German Shepherd, low-cost spay and neuter options and included the participation of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, Chain Free Greeneville and other groups.
Musical entertainment, food trucks and vendors were part of the event.
Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue was founded in 2011 and has found homes for hundreds of dogs since then.
The nonprofit organization is based in Greene County. It assists in finding homes for German shepherds, mixed-breed shepherds and Siberian huskies.
The group was founded by Deborah Lewellen.
“Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue is a no-kill, all-volunteer organization whose members are passionate about German Shepherd Dogs. Our efforts are focused on helping these GSDs who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in high kill shelters or otherwise homeless, lost, neglected or abandoned by humans they loved,” according to the group’s web page.
For more information, visit www.idgsr.org or the Imminent Danger German Shepherd Facebook page.