Deborah Lewellen is dedicated to giving new life to abandoned, lonely, neglected and forgotten German shepherds.
The Greene County resident founded Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue in 2011 and has found loving homes for hundreds of dogs since then.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, the public will have an opportunity to learn what the nonprofit organization is all about at a “Rockin’ For Rescue Dawg Pawty” in the Andrew Johnson Pavilion on the Greene County Fairgrounds.
The will be a $5 admission fee. All profits go to the dog rescue.
Lewellen and her husband Gary have been dog lovers for years. They raised bouvier des Flanders working dogs for 20 years before before taking in their first German shepherd, a “senior” shepherd Lewellen adopted from a shelter in Washington County.
For the last 25 years, Lewellen has focused on rescuing German shepherds and mixed-breed shepherds, with some Siberian huskies also joining the pack.
One German shepherd adoption soon led to another involving an “urgent” case involving a dog about to be euthanized, and Lewellen quickly became devoted to the loyal, intelligent breed.
“I guess my mind and heart changed,” she said.
Lewellen began placing dogs with an animal rescue in Maryland and saw the need across Tennessee for a similar organization. With guidance from the Maryland group, she formed Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue about 12 years ago.
“I ended up sheltering about 40 dogs in six months,” she said. The numbers have gone well over 3,000 from there. Lewellen works with volunteers connected to the organization from across the state to ensure the dogs get a second lease on life.
She usually keeps about 20 dogs looking for a permanent home in a kennel built on the property by her husband.
“We take them in from all over the state, from Memphis to Bristol” and also Georgia, Kentucky and Virginia, Lewellen said.
Some previous owners refused to pay veterinary bills or otherwise did not take care of their dogs. Some were abandoned, like a litter of German shepherd puppies found on the side of the road in Lauderdale County that Lewellen has at her home.
Lewellen has overseen about 90 adoptions so far this year. The dogs keep coming in.
“This is for dogs that end up being given up by their owners who don’t want them anymore,” she said. “Unfortunately, they have made dogs a commodity, and you can get any breed you want if you fork over the money.”
The majority of the dogs at Imminent Danger German Shepherd Rescue “are really nice family dogs. Some are more territorial and protective, and they need a more experienced owner,” she said.
Some dogs with the appropriate temperament are placed with law enforcement agencies.
A trainer in Maryland helps Lewellen with dogs that have behavioral issues before they are placed in a home. Others need veterinary care. Donors help keep the organization going.
The event April 29 is to raise awareness about the group.
“My goal is as a community outreach. The event is to draw people in,” Lewellen said.
There will be plenty to do there.
Three food trucks will be on site, along with representatives of the Greene County Humane Society, Chain Free Greeneville and other rescues. Live music will be provided by Backwoods Country.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit will also be on hand.
There will be a drawing for free spaying and neutering services and a silent auction with items donated by local businesses. The Petsense store in Greeneville will have a table at the event. Other services such as nail trims and a microchip clinic with also be available.
The event is pet-friendly, with leashed and friendly pets welcome.
Over her years as a German shepherd advocate, Lewellen said she has provided plenty of advice to owners.
“I’m Dear Abby for German shepherds,” she said.
Lewellen hopes the event brings a better public understanding of the breed. She said German shepherds make great pets with proper training.
“They’re just like children. They need to learn. Some of these youngsters we get in have not had the proper training,” she said. “We hope that we can educate people to become better dog owners.”